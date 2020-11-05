Weather News
Eta to recharge over warm waters, then make a run at Cuba and southern Florida
AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on where Eta, which slammed Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, is headed next. It could restrengthen and reach hurricane force again.
Weekend blizzard to smack Montana with reality check
Residents of the northern Rockies endured an unusually snowy October, which may be a distant memory following a recent warm spell. Conditions will deteriorate, and snow could be measured in feet when the storm is over.
Midwest, Northeast to bask in September-like warmth
Temperatures will climb high enough in the mini November heat wave to put record highs in jeopardy. But, an abrupt change in the weather will follow the warm spell for some -- and snowflakes may even fly through the air by next week.
Our picks for indoor space heaters for working from home this winter
As the weather gets colder and many are still working from home, we compiled our top picks for indoor space heaters to keep you warm.
Seven natural remedies for chapped winter skin
From honey to potatoes, there are a number of natural remedies you can try to heal chapped skin.
AccuWeather School: Outer space is how far away??
Many of us have seen a rocket launch, but do you know how many miles a spacecraft must travel before it leaves Earth's atmosphere? AccuWeather School has the answers.
By Staff, AccuWeather
On a cold winter day, working from your bed can be far too tempting. One surefire way to get you out of your bed is to invest in a heater to set up near your workspace to keep you warm during your workweek.
And when your day in your at-home workspace is finished, you can use your space heater to warm up any other drafty room in your home.
When purchasing a space heater, it's important to keep in mind a few factors. How big is the space you're trying to heat? How important is design to you? How energy efficient is the heater you're looking to purchase?
To help eliminate the guess work, we've compiled our top five picks for a variety of budgets.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic (White/Gold)
$749.99
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic acts as a three-in-one -- not only does it heat and cool your home, but it also uses the new Dyson Cryptomic technology, and the carbon and glass HEPA filter to ensure the air in your home remains free of toxins.
Phoenix 1,500-Watt Electric Infrared Wall Mounted Heater
Phoenix 1,500-Watt Electric Infrared Wall Mounted Heater
$93.99, was $119.00
This Phoenix 1,500-Watt Electric Infrared Wall-Mounted Heater can easily slide under your desk to keep your warm while working from home. It's also safe to touch, so if you have pets or children, you don't need to worry about injuries.
1,500-Watt Electric Convection Tower Heater
1,500-Watt Electric Convection Tower Heater
$82.69, was $99.99
This oil-filled panel heater is an efficient way of heating your home. It's completely silent, and the control panel features a timer for energy savings and safety.
Ceramic 1,500-Watt Portable Electric Fan Tower Heater with Thermostat
Ceramic 1,500-Watt Portable Electric Fan Tower Heater with Thermostat
$58.62, $61.99
This Ceramic 1,500-Watt Portable Electric Fan Tower Heater with Thermostat can be adapted for your personal comfort, with two heat settings and an energy-saving auto-off timer. It's perfect for your home office or living space.
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 purifying heater + fan (Black/Nickel)
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 purifying heater + fan (Black/Nickel)
$669.99
This Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP04 purifying heater and fan automatically detects airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real-time on the Dyson Link app. It also has a long-range heater so it rapidly heats up your room, even those on the larger side.
