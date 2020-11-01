Weather News
Men's flannel shirts to keep you warm and stylish
By Staff, AccuWeather
Fall is the perfect season to stock up on new flannels. They can be used casually, worn open over a plain white tee, or buttoned up with boots and jeans for a slightly smarter look -- and will serve you well when winter arrives, too.
Especially with the autumnal colors featured in plaid patterns, you'll have the fall aesthetic down to a T. Not to mention they're convenient. They're slightly thicker than casual button-down shirts, but not too thick to be a jacket, meaning you'll be able to keep your arms warm without worrying about overheating.
Here are some of our favorite flannel shirts that are perfect for this flannel season.
Flint and Tinder American Made Flannel
Flint and Tinder American Made Flannel
$98.00
With six colors to choose from, this classic American staple piece is timeless in style. This shirt is perfect for layering and is crafted from the finest double brushed material, which provides a soft feel.
Buy it here
Blanket Shirt Admiral Lobos Plaid
Blanket Shirt Admiral Lobos Plaid
$148.00
This trendy Outerknown Blanket is great to travel with, crafted from 100% organic cotton and featuring a denim-lined yoke, natural corozo buttons, and chest pockets button-closure flaps to give that trucker aesthetic.
Buy it here
Blanket Shirt Pacific Old Coast Plaid
Blanket Shirt Pacific Old Coast Plaid
$148.00
Brighten your autumnal outfits with this California-style plaid shirt. Simply layer on top of a tee to ace the casual look.
Buy it here
Flint and Tinder American Made Flannel Grey Check
Flint and Tinder American Made Flannel Grey Check
$98.00
This grey color block shirt is timeless and can be worn in both fall and spring. Not only does it ensure you look good, with the perfect balance of casual and smart, it also has a back pleat for extra range of motion, which helps when carrying out DIYs.
Buy it here
Gitman Vintage Country Plaid
Gitman Vintage Country Plaid
$220.00
Made in the USA, this classic button-down flannel is sewn with double-track stitching used in the US Military. It has a sharp, slim cut and tailored fit for a modern take on traditionally baggy flannel shirts.
Buy it here
More to Consider: