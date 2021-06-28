How to keep your dog cool in the summer heat
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 5:32 PM EDT
For many families, summer means spending more time outdoors, whether it's venturing out to explore some trails or wildlife scenes, or hanging around in your backyard, often taking the most important member of the family, your furry friend.
Depending on where you live, some breeds of dogs may struggle with the warmer climate meaning need to take extra precautions to keep your dog sheltered from the sun, hydrated and cool.
There are many ways to cool your dog when the sun is out, from sheltered elevated beds to dog-paddling pools or fun water fountain toys that splash water into their face when they put pressure on the plate.
Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed
$23.99
By elevating your dog's resting spot from the patio onto a steel frame bed that allows fresh breeze sep underneath to cool down your dog, they'll be able to relax much more comfortably.
K&H Pet Products Cot Canopy for Elevated Dog Bed, Gray
$39.99
This elevated dog bed comes with a canopy to shelter your pup from the harsh sun, perfect for open backyards, or a dog that's reluctant to leave the family's side as you lounge on the patio.
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Red
$59.99
What better way to cool off your pups than by filling up a doggy paddling pool for them to splash around in. Simply unfold, plug in the drainage hole, and fill with water from your hose, and in no time your dog will be able to enjoy an afternoon in the pool.
Dog Water Dispenser Pet Fountain
$55.00
Not only does this keep your dog hydrated and cool, but it's also a fun toy for them to play with. It's hilarious to watch your dog go crazy hopping on a button that splashes water in his face.
Coolmade Water Bottle for Dog
$17.98
There are two things to remember when you walk a dog in the warmer seasons: If it's too hot to hold your hand on the pavement for more than 5 seconds, then it's too hot for your pup's paws; And always bring water everywhere you go. You'll notice dogs get overheated when they pant a lot as they sweat through their tongues. This portable water bottle can easily slip into your backpack and holds up to 16 ounces of liquid. It even has a bowl-like concept for your dog to drink from.
