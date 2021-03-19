Nifty kitchen gadgets for summer cooking and grilling
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Mar. 19, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 19, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Spring just arrived and summer is just around the corner -- and might be here in what seems like no time. You can almost taste the cold drinks, sitting on your patio or deck enjoying a warm summer night.
With the long-awaited warm weather comes fresh produce and outdoor cooking on the grill.
Here are some kitchen gadgets that will ensure that you can enjoy the weather, the cooking, and the delicious flavors.
PBKay Burger Press 3 in 1
$15
Making your own burger patties fresh has never been easier. Whether you want a stuffed patty, a slider, or just the most perfectly-sculpted patty, this burger press can do it all! Simply mix your ground beef with the flavorings and spices of your choice and press it in. No one will be fighting for the biggest patty any longer.
Chuzy Chef Popsicle Ice Molds
$10
Do you want a cool refreshing treat and a fun family activity? These popsicle molds are just for you. Fill them with smoothies, milkshakes, or just your favorite juice and pop them into the freezer. You can be creative with flavors and colors with these eco-friendly, drip-free molds.
Zero Waste Starter Kit - Food Huggers
$25
Once you purchase a Food Hugger, you are never going back. Tired of your tomato getting mushy in the plastic bag you threw it in? This Food Hugger kit is designed to snuggly fit all of your produce needs so you can enjoy fresh food longer and make your kitchen just a little greener.
$13
There is nothing like the taste of grilled vegetables, but how do you stop from falling down the cracks of the grill? The grill skillet! With a removable handle, you can place the skillet basket onto the grill and cook up vegetables, fish, wings, and more with perfect ease. Not to mention, it will help keep everything clean.
Cuisinart Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, & Sorbet Maker
$70
Satisfying an ice cream craving on a hot summer day has never been easier -- or faster. With the fully automatic Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, you can enjoy freshly-churned ice cream in just 20 minutes. Simply place the ingredients inside and turn it on for a hassle-free, mess-free frozen dessert experience. It's so simple, a kid could do it.
Blue Donuts Watermelon Slicer
$9
Outdoor barbecues are almost always a delight, but if you're in charge of carving the watermelon, you might not be as excited as others for the daunting task ahead. Have no fear. This watermelon slicer allows you to carve melons quickly and efficiently into bite-sized chunks. Less melon will go to waste, as well as less of your time.
$100
With burgers and other grilled delights, french fries are often a tasty complement, but you don't want to unnecessarily heat your my house in the dead of summer with an oil fryer. The Ninja air fryer allows you to enjoy your fries and your air conditioning. Whoever said you can't have cake and eat it too has never tried an air fryer.
Expert Grill Insulated Heat Resistant Gloves
$15
Thick, soft, durable, and heat resistant, these gloves will forever change your grilling and campfire experiences. No longer do you have to use a stick to turn your coals or adjust your firewood. These gloves protect your hands while increasing efficiency.
Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Stone
$27
If it's your goal to one day own a pizza oven, but you still want to create some pizza works-of-art until then, this pizza grilling stone is for you. Place your pizza on the stone and slide it onto your grill for an evenly cooked and scrumptious pizza for all your friends and family to enjoy.
Pit Boss Grilling Bacon Rack
$16
A bacon cheeseburger piled high with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles always sounds delicious, but grilling the bacon can be no walk in the park. This grilling rack takes all the hassle away and catches all the grease for you. No matter how you like your bacon cooked, it will be made easier with this bacon rack.
Tasty Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer
$9
Nothing says summer quite like the delectable tropical treat that is pineapple. A pineapple corer gives you even slices of sweet pineapple effortlessly. Just trim the top of the pineapple off, twist the corer through the center of the fruit, and then lift. There will be plenty of juice awaiting you at the bottom too.
Summer is calling and as are its unique and timeless flavors. With easy-to-use kitchen gadgets like these, you can enjoy the great outdoors relaxing rather than stressing. Cooking should be fun and with these handy little tools, it is sure to be.
