Weather News
AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?
It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.
Home washed completely off its foundation by Hurricane Isaias
People can hunker down and hide from wind, but are helpless in the face of water -- and that's what the residents of Oak Island experienced with Hurricane Isaias.
Daily coronavirus briefing: 'Miracle patient' leaves hospital after 4-month battle with COVID
Plus, a venerable doctor made a grim prediction about how long the world will be dealing with the coronavirus. And the pandemic is already disrupting an iconic Christmas staple.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why don't fish get struck by lightning often?
You are swimming in a lake or the ocean and you hear thunder. You jump out and get indoors, right? But what about the fish still in the water, how do they stay safe?
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer
Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.
News / Health
Lip service: 7 great balms to keep your lips from getting burned and chapped by the summer sun
Published Aug. 5, 2020 3:56 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Sunscreen, water, sunglasses, towels, a good book. These are all essentials in anyone's beach bag. But don't forget some protection for your lips, too. Here are seven products that will keep your lips from getting burned by the vibrant summer sun.
1. COOLA Liplux
All-in-one treatment, that protects with SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection (Photo credit: sephora.com)
For those that are on the hunt for a cruelty-free lip balm that contains SPF and moisturizes the lips, pick up the COOLA lip balm.
Buy it here.
2. Banana Boat sunscreen lip balm
Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 45, Aloe Vera & Vitamin E, 0.15 oz (Photo credit: walmart.com)
The Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm will help restore your lips after sun exposure, as it contains Aloe Vera and Vitamin E. It also has SPF 45, which serves as sun damage prevention.
Buy it here.
3. Aquaphor lip balm
Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen, SPF 30, Lip Balm For Chapped Lips (Photo credit: walmart.com)
If you're in the market for a simple, yet effective balm, try Aquaphor. This cult-favorite lip balm helps repair and soothe severely dry lips.
Buy it here.
4. Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment
A buttery smooth lip balm with SPF protection (Photo credit: sephora.com)
Are you looking for a lip balm that will tint your lips and protect them at the same time? Try this tinted lip balm from Kiehl's in the shade Simply Rose to add a rosy color to your lips.
Buy it here.
5. Carmex lip balm
Carmex, Classic Lip Balm, Medicated, SPF 15, .15 oz (Photo credit: iHerb.com)
Do your lips feel stiff and painful after a day in the sun? Try the Carmex medicated lip balm for some instant soothing.
Buy it here.
6. First Aid Beauty Lip Balm
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intensive Lip Balm (0.34 oz.) (Photo credit: dermstore.com)
If severely cracked lips are your problem, but you still want to hit the beach -- First Aid Beauty Lip Balm is your solution. Formulated with honey, this balm aims to instantly relieve dry, chapped lips.
Buy it here.
7. Avène lip balm
Care for Sensitive Lips (0.1 oz.) (Photo credit: dermstore.com)
Want to use a lip balm but are scared because you have sensitive lips? Try the Avène lip balm for sensitive lips. Its blend of moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter and squalene, will soothe your lips from any sun damage.
Buy it here.
Other things to Consider: