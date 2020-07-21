Sunburned? Heal the sting with these soothing products
Published Jul. 21, 2020
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Published Jul. 21, 2020
It's officially summer in the United States, which means that the sun is shining bright and the heat is here to stay. Well, at least for the next three months or so. It's the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts -- all while maintaining proper social distancing, of course. However, what if you get carried away and end up with a sunburn? Don't worry, these seven products will help the sting go away in no time.
1. Body wash
Aveeno, Active Naturals, Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, 18 fl oz (Photo credit: iHerb.com)
The first step to treating a bad sunburn happens in the shower, which means a good face wash is key. The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Wash is an affordable option that can help you prep your skin for the next steps as can prep the body for the aloe vera gel and moisturizer.
Buy it here.
2. Moisturizer
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin, 12 oz. (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
After a long day out in the sun, you might notice that your skin might feel and look drier than usual. To avoid peeling and dryness, try the Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion. This will help as it has a lightweight finish and it helps protect the skin from damage, including sunburn.
Buy it here.
3. Aloe Vera gel
Equate After Sun Soothing Gel with Aloe, 20 oz (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
Aloe Vera is the perfect natural remedy for a bad sunburn, as it produces collagen to bring back the moisture lost by the burn, and it also helps soothe irritation and redness -- two of the major symptoms of a sunburn. The Equate Soothing Gel with Aloe is a great, inexpensive option as it contains no alcohol, meaning it won't dry out the skin.
Buy it here.
4. Anti-itch cream
Equate Hydrocortisone 1% Anti-Itch Cream Plus 10 Moisturizers, 4 oz (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
The itching that comes with spending the whole day out in the sun is probably the most unbearable part of a sunburn. Looking for a solution? Check out the Equate 1% Anti-Itch Cream Plus 10 Moistrizers. It is important to note that this cream should not be used anywhere near the face, unless prescribed by a dermatologist.
Buy it here.
5. Water bottle
Takeya Tritan 24oz Spout Water Bottle Clear (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
Spending time in the sun can dehydrate your body and lead to more severe sun damage in your skin. Avoid this by taking the Takeya water bottle with you -- just make sure to re-fill it throughout the day!
Buy it here.
6. After sun lotion
Bioderma Photoderm After Sun 6.67 fl. oz. (Photo credit: SkinStore.com)
Over the years, after-sun lotions have become a popular treatment for sunburns. Although many brands have come up with different alternatives, it is important to look for a lotion that will help soothe and hydrate the affected spots, without damaging the skin. Need help choosing one? Try the Bioderma Photoderm After Sun.
Buy it here.
7. Sunscreen
Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen - Gentle Lotion (4 fl. oz.) (Photo credit: dermstore.com
Make sure to apply sunscreen with SPF 30+ at least 30 minutes before sun exposure and to re-apply it at least every two hours, or as indicated by the instructions on the bottle. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Gentle Lotion is a great option for those looking to buy a sunscreen that can be used both on the face and body with a high spectrum protection.
Buy it here.