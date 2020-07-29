Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer
Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer
Published Jul. 29, 2020 12:16 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Summer may drum up the desire to go outdoors and explore nature. With the global coronavirus pandemic limiting options for visiting the great outdoors this year, many might turn to the backyard for a camping getaway. We've got you covered. Make sure to check the AccuWeather mobile app to keep an eye on changing conditions -- and then grab these products that will help transform your backyard into the perfect campsite.
1. Tent
Coleman 4-Person Skydome Camping Tent, Evergreen (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
Finding a good, affordable tent is the key to building a good backyard campout. This Coleman Skydome Camping Tent fits a family of four and can be set up in under five minutes. The best part? It's under $100 so you won't have to spend a lot to have a fun night in your backyard.
Buy it here.
2. Sleeping bag
The North Face Eco Trail Bed Double Sleeping Bag: 20F Synthetic
(Photo credit: Backcountry.com)
A good sleeping bag is next on the list when planning a backyard campout. Catch some zzz's in this North Face sleeping bag that's made of eco-friendly material and can fit up to two people.
Buy it here.
3. Outdoor Chair
ALPS Mountaineering Camp Chair (Photo credit: Backcountry.com)
Want to enjoy nature but still be comfortable at the same time? This Alps Mountaineering Camp Chair with an integrated cup holder is the perfect option for those who like to stargaze or keep an eye on the birds in the backyard. It's comfortable and convenient, as it can be easily folded and stored.
Buy it here.
4. Outdoor table
ALPS Mountaineering Spirit Table (Photo credit: Backcountry.com)
For those who like enjoying feasts or playing board games outdoors, this ALPS Mountaineering Spirit Table might be a great investment. Like the chair, it can be easily stored, and it is permeable, so it won't get damaged if it's humid or rainy outside.
Buy it here.
5. Backyard movie theater
Ozark Trail Versatile Shade Wall/Projector Screen, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 100 in. Movie Screen (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
Not into board games or stargazing? Maybe an outdoor movie night might be part of your backyard campout. This Ozark Projector Screen along with EEEKit mini projector pairs perfectly to create a movie theater in your own backyard. Just pick your favorite movie, lay down in your tent -- or sit in your chair -- and enjoy the show!
Buy screen here.
Buy projector here.
6. LED Floor Lamps
Flatball XXS LED Indoor / Outdoor Lamp (Photo credit: ylighting.com)
Now that all of the activities have been planned, it's time to think about lighting. It's important to find lights that can be charged, as it might be hard to find plugs outside, depending on the size of your yard. These Flatball XXS Led Lamps from YLighting are cordless and can be placed anywhere. These lights are also water-resistant, so even if it rains, you can still have a great camping adventure.
Buy it here.