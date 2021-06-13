Best things to keep your dog cool and safe this summer
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Jun. 13, 2021 9:41 AM EDT
The pools are opening, COVID restrictions are lifting, and summer weather seems to be getting into full swing. Now that the weather is trending nicer, everyone is getting a little bit of that outdoor fever --including your furry friend.
Below, we have put together a list of 10 different toys and accessories that can keep your dog cool and entertained all summer long. While the sun is beating down this summer, keep your dog involved in your vacations and relaxations more than ever!
Frisco Shark Dog Life Jacket
$24
Whether you are going to the beach or the lake, if your dog has an affinity for water, you're going to want to make sure you're prepared for even their wildest adventures. Get the beach all to yourself with this fun shark-fin life jacket that will keep your wild pup afloat. Even if your dog can swim, a life jacket will make your vacation less stressful and more enjoyable.
Frisco Baseball Corndog Basket Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, 3 count
$11
Cute, versatile, and baseball-themed, these corndog plushies are perfect to keep playtime fun. The plush basket snuggly holds the two squeaker corndogs inside, but they are easily detachable for when it is time for a game of fetch or tug-of-war. This toy is not indestructible, though, so get these if your pup is more of the gentler variety.
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Flamingo Print
$49
The kids have their pool and if Max is always trying to join in, it may be time to get him a pool a little roomier and more indestructible than what the kids splash in. This outdoor dog swimming pool comes in a few sizes and doesn't need inflating. And, when it is time to drain the pool, use the easily accessible cap located on the side to let the water flood out.
Frisco Pet Essentials Travel Bag
$34
Vacations are full steam ahead this year after a year spent almost entirely at home and your dog is just as excited to get out as you are. With this travel bag, you get two food bowls, two food pouches, and plenty of room for other supplies -- and a few toys so that your pup's vacation is as relaxing as possible, and your packing duties are manageable and compact.
The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad
$25
After a hot day, everyone needs a way to cool down -- especially your furry friend! With this cooling pet pad, you don't need to plug it in to get it to start cooling as it is is pressure activated and can last up to four hours cooling and absorbing heat. If your dog is especially susceptible to heat or has some joint pain, you are going to want to get this pad pronto.
Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Guacamole Dog Toy
$10
Precious and interactive? It can't get much better than that when it comes to your dog's playtime. When it is too hot outside to play or you need some time to get your work done, this toy is easy to play with solo. The plush guacamole bowl expertly hides the lime, avocado, and chip (all with squeakers for enticement) to keep your inquisitive pup's mind rolling and paws moving.
K&H Pet Products Cot Canopy for Elevated Dog Bed
$16
There have been many times when my pups want to be outside, but don't want to be outside. With the cot canopy, your dog can enjoy the feeling of freedom while experiencing indoor luxuries all at once. Keep your dog off the hot ground and shaded from the harsh sun. Suddenly, you'll find that the number of times you have to let them in and out decreases, and your patience increases.
TRIXIE Windmill Activity Strategy Game Dog Toy
$23
If your pet is easily bored by regular toys or finds even the indestructible ones destructible, this may be the perfect toy. Fill the tubes with their favorite treat and set them loose. To get the treats, they'll have to spin it and once they've figured that out, they will want to play every day. Interactive and strategic, this is sure to keep your pet stimulated. Plus, for dogs that are fast eaters to a dangerous extent, you can force them slow down and work for the food.
OneTigris Cotton Canvas Dog Backpack, Color Brown
$36
Hiking with your dog is almost always a hoot, but maybe you've found yourself wishing they could help carry the load -- especially their own stuff. With this sleek and vintage-looking canvas backpack, they can! The backpack is fully adjustable so you can find a snug and comfortable fit while also sporting a D-ring leash attachment. It really is the perfect accessory for your adventurous pup this summer.
Chuckit! Flying Squirrel Dog Toy
$8
Fetch is the most classic of dog games and if you're looking for a toy that can get your dog running without throwing out your arm, the Chuckit! flying squirrel toy is the answer to your prayers. The flying squirrel toy has a slow descent thanks to its open surface and weighted paws so even the less coordinated pups can have a go at making a catch. Not to mention, the weighted paws are glow-in-the-dark so this toy can be enjoyed even as the sun goes down.
Summer is here and all the fun and thrill that come with it are too! So, while you're finishing up work to prepare for your vacation or you're just looking for ways to keep yourself busy relaxing at home with your furry friend, get yourself an item or two from the list above. When you spoil your dog this summer, not only will they benefit from it, but you will too.
