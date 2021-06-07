Warm weather essentials for your dog
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 7, 2021 10:28 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With summer just a few paw prints away, it's a great time to spoil your pup with summer-related toys and gifts that will make this season one to remember.
Dogs notoriously get overheated in the peak season, which is why finding ways to keep them cool is vital. This can be done by letting them take a dip in a dog pool or dedicating a platform bed to keep them off the hot patio.
We've gathered a great selection of gifts and products, from flea collar treatment to tennis balls to a nerf gun that shoots up to 50 feet high. See below the best ways to spoil your dog.
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool By Frisco
Chewy
$59.74
Let your pup cool off in this outdoor dog swimming pool from Frisco. To store, drain the pool with the screw-on cap located at the bottom, fold up the PVC material and store it away for the colder seasons. There's no inflating required, and it's super easy to set up; unfold it in the designated spot on your lawn and fill it with clean water from a hose. Choose between 3 sizes, depending on the size of your pet.
Buy it here
Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket
Chewy
$23.99
Suit up your pup in a lifejacket for dogs and let them accompany you on as you go canoeing or hiking with water stop-offs along the way. In an easily noticeable radiant orange, you can keep an eye on your dog from a far distance, especially if they're notorious for hiding in bushes. The handles attached to the bag make it easy to guide your dog and pull them out of the water when you need to. There are five sizes available.
Buy it here
Nerf Dog 16” Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy with 4 Balls
Walmart
$19.97
What happens when you merge a Nerf gun with tennis balls? Endless fun. This tennis ball blaster comes with four tennis balls and will keep your dog occupied for hours on end. Load up as you would a traditional Nerf gun and pull the trigger to launch the ball up to 50 feet in the air.
Buy it here
Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed
Chewy
$21.99
When the sun's bearing down on your patio, the surface can get too hot and burn your pet's paws, causing them to blister or be uncomfortable. Not only does keeping them elevated from the patio keep them off the hot surface, but it also allows airflow to swoosh under the be -- cooling them down in the process. This cot-style bed has a solid design and is made from a powder-coated steel frame and a PVC-coated fabric that doesn't sag, even after years of use.
Buy it here
Seresto Flea and Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs, 8 Month
Walmart
$59.98,
$72.75
If you take your dogs out and they jump in and out of the water or run through long grass, they're highly likely to get fleas or ticks but not if you invest in a Seresto collar. It starts killing fleas within the first 24 hours of wear and provides eight months' worth of prevention. It works on contact, so ticks and fleas won't need to bite your dog to be neutralized. Veterinarians have recommended this collar as one of the best flea and tick prevention methods.
Buy it here
Prima Pets Collapsible Travel Bowl with Carabiner By Prima Pets
Chewy
Warm weather calls for adventures. Keep your dog hydrated on day trips out with this travel bowl from Prima Pets. It collapses so it can easily fit on your bag as you hike through the hills, or you can attach it to the outside of your bag with the carabiner. The rubber material makes it lightweight and prevents it from being damaged or leaking.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Warm weather essentials for your dog
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 7, 2021 10:28 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With summer just a few paw prints away, it's a great time to spoil your pup with summer-related toys and gifts that will make this season one to remember.
Dogs notoriously get overheated in the peak season, which is why finding ways to keep them cool is vital. This can be done by letting them take a dip in a dog pool or dedicating a platform bed to keep them off the hot patio.
We've gathered a great selection of gifts and products, from flea collar treatment to tennis balls to a nerf gun that shoots up to 50 feet high. See below the best ways to spoil your dog.
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool By Frisco
$59.74
Let your pup cool off in this outdoor dog swimming pool from Frisco. To store, drain the pool with the screw-on cap located at the bottom, fold up the PVC material and store it away for the colder seasons. There's no inflating required, and it's super easy to set up; unfold it in the designated spot on your lawn and fill it with clean water from a hose. Choose between 3 sizes, depending on the size of your pet.
Buy it here
Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket
Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket
$23.99
Suit up your pup in a lifejacket for dogs and let them accompany you on as you go canoeing or hiking with water stop-offs along the way. In an easily noticeable radiant orange, you can keep an eye on your dog from a far distance, especially if they're notorious for hiding in bushes. The handles attached to the bag make it easy to guide your dog and pull them out of the water when you need to. There are five sizes available.
Buy it here
Nerf Dog 16” Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy with 4 Balls
Nerf Dog 16” Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy with 4 Balls
$19.97
What happens when you merge a Nerf gun with tennis balls? Endless fun. This tennis ball blaster comes with four tennis balls and will keep your dog occupied for hours on end. Load up as you would a traditional Nerf gun and pull the trigger to launch the ball up to 50 feet in the air.
Buy it here
MOre to consider:
Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed
Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed
$21.99
When the sun's bearing down on your patio, the surface can get too hot and burn your pet's paws, causing them to blister or be uncomfortable. Not only does keeping them elevated from the patio keep them off the hot surface, but it also allows airflow to swoosh under the be -- cooling them down in the process. This cot-style bed has a solid design and is made from a powder-coated steel frame and a PVC-coated fabric that doesn't sag, even after years of use.
Buy it here
Seresto Flea and Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs, 8 Month
Seresto Flea and Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs, 8 Month
$59.98,
$72.75
If you take your dogs out and they jump in and out of the water or run through long grass, they're highly likely to get fleas or ticks but not if you invest in a Seresto collar. It starts killing fleas within the first 24 hours of wear and provides eight months' worth of prevention. It works on contact, so ticks and fleas won't need to bite your dog to be neutralized. Veterinarians have recommended this collar as one of the best flea and tick prevention methods.
Buy it here
Prima Pets Collapsible Travel Bowl with Carabiner
Prima Pets Collapsible Travel Bowl with Carabiner By Prima Pets
Warm weather calls for adventures. Keep your dog hydrated on day trips out with this travel bowl from Prima Pets. It collapses so it can easily fit on your bag as you hike through the hills, or you can attach it to the outside of your bag with the carabiner. The rubber material makes it lightweight and prevents it from being damaged or leaking.
Buy it hereReport a Typo