How to take your backyard fun to new heights this summer
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 14, 2021 7:56 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Warm weather is finally here and after the long, sequestered year we've had, you may be finding yourself outside a lot more just to not be inside. And, while you've been spending more time outside with your friends and family, you may have noticed that there is not as much to do as you'd like.
Well, look no further! We have gathered 12 items that are sure to make outside time a blast, ranging from outdoor games to water time fun to relaxing seating. No matter how you like to spend your time outside, you are sure to find something here to fill up your spring and summer.
Triumph Sports USA 2' x 3' Tournament Wood Cornhole Set
$50
More likely than not, you've played cornhole before at a backyard barbecue or a family reunion. If you consider yourself competitive or just a lover of great fun, you have to have a cornhole set to pull out at any time. This is one of the best outdoor games as it allows you to move around the yard easily, keep up a good conversation, and play on teams with a good mix of young and old players.
Buy it here
Costway Goplus 40" Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor/Outdoor
$60
Do you have an existing swing set but the kids have grown too large for the swings or perhaps a thick overhanging branch from your favorite old tree? Attach flying saucer tree swing to anything you'd like and pile on! The swing can fit quite a few small children, is big enough for your growing children, and even nice to relax in yourself. Swinging, spinning, or reading, you'll find this swing can be at the center of all your outdoor activities.
Buy it here
H2OGO! Blobzter Water-Filled Splash Pad 15'
$40
If you are ever finding it impossible to lie out in the sun for long to tan as you're sure you'll just melt if you stay out one second longer, you're going to want to get yourself one of these. While they can be used for backyard water fun, you can also just fill the pad with water and lie out in the sun to keep yourself cool while you tan. It's water fun for kids and adults.
Buy it here
Caribbean Hammocks Large Hammock Chair, Color Red
$70
Hand-woven to make you feel weightless and securely cradled, this large Caribbean hammock is sure to give you everything you want from a lovely nap in the sun. Hang it up on your porch, in your yard, or at your beach vacation and enjoy its comfortable and durable embrace. If you've been thinking about buying a hammock for this spring and summer, here is your sign to just do it.
Buy it here
Smart Sales Inflatable Standing Cactus Kids Sprinkler
$50
There are few better ways to keep children entertained than with a fun-looking and far-shooting sprinkler. With this inflatable standing cactus sprinkler, you get both the looks and the distance all in one as well as the irony of a cactus sprinkler. Enjoy the spinning desert flower flinging water as well as sandy base and use it for just playtime fun or for ring toss.
Buy it here
Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss
$79
Just as with the cornhole set, you're going to have probably already played ladder toss and found that it was great for all ages. If you're an expert, stand far back and if you're not quite to that professional level, stand a little bit closer. No matter the family rules in your house, everyone is sure to have a good time out in the summer rays playing several rounds of ladder toss on this exquisitely designed set.
Buy it here
H2OGO! Lava Lagoon Inflatable Play Center
$85
Travel to Jurassic Park with your kids with this adorable lava lagoon inflatable pool. Besides the incredible detail of an underwater creature and a rocky volcanic cliffside, this play center also comes with four toy balls, an inflatable ring toss, a water sprayer to keep them cool while they play, and a detachable slide. Keep the little ones busy for hours while you soak up some sun and work on your tan.
Buy it here
Summer Waves Premier Family Inflatable Above Ground Pool with 4 Built In Seats
$99
Don't let the kids be the only ones to have fun this summer and get yourself a relaxing, comfortably seated inflatable pool by Summer Waves. The pool has four seats, two cup holders, and a 2-in-1 valve that makes inflation and deflation really easy. Plus, the material is durable, puncture-resistant, and just a pretty color. If you do find yourself with a little hole, however, the kit comes with one repair patch to increase longevity.
Buy it here
Play Day Mega Bubble Blower
$15
The name says it all. This is a mega bubble blower, blowing several bubbles out at once, can be set out at a cookout, an outdoor birthday party, or just when the day is beautiful out and keep everyone, young and old, entertained. You'll find even your dog entertained by the bubble blower and you'll have a lot more time to cook and clean uninterrupted.
Buy it here
Plum Play Store-it Wooden Sandbox
$80
Perhaps this summer you aren't going to the beach or maybe your kids enjoyed playing in the sand so much they keep begging to go back. With this quality crafted sandbox with a built-in storage spot for the sand toys, the children will find themselves pleasantly entertained for hours. The sandbox is also crafted to prevent weeds from growing up into it and allowing for water to drain out so it can last you years to come.
Buy it here
KidKraft Modern 70.9' x 48.9' Outdoor Playhouse
$332
Originally, this fine-crafted and durable playhouse is upwards of $900 dollars, but it is currently 62% off and there has never been a better time to spoil your kids, and yourself, with a lovely playhouse. With a picnic table for imaginative or real outdoor dining, a mailbox for cute note passing, a grill for restaurant games, and a chalkboard for menu writing, your kids will find themselves entertained for years. You might even convert it into a big kid hideout for socializing, reading, or snoozing once they're grown.
Buy it here
Arlmont & Co. Gatun 66'' Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed with Cushions
$540
If the children can have more luxurious fun, so can you. Treat yourself to this comfortable, beautiful outdoor daybed this summer during your sun-soaked leisure time, be it reading, sunbathing, napping, or just chit-chatting. And, with a collapsible sun shade, you can foreseeably spend an entire weekend outside, basking in the sun and the comfortable relaxation while your kids and pets play. Modern outdoor comfort has reached a new height with this wicker daybed.
Buy it here
No matter how you like to spend your time outside when the sun is shining and the warm breeze is blowing, you are sure to find something you will enjoy on this list, be it a way to recline and relax, a way to keep the children busy, or just a way to cool off imaginatively. Make this summer one to remember, even if the furthest you travel is just your backyard.
