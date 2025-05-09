Toddler dies after being left in a hot car in Maryland

This is the second child heatstroke death in a vehicle reported in the U.S. so far this year.

A close-up view of a toddler sleeping in the car

A 2-year-old girl died after being left inside a vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The father dropped one child off at school but told police he forgot to drop his 2-year-old off at a babysitter, according to media reports. The child wasn't found until hours later.

“The officers got there. They found a toddler who was unresponsive. The parents were distraught, and the toddler was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead," said Montgomery County Police Spokesperson Sheira Goff.

"Temperatures reached into the low to middle 70s near Silver Spring, Maryland with some high clouds and partial sunshine in the afternoon," AccuWeather meteorologist Alexander Duffus said. "This time of year with temperatures even in the low 70s and some sunshine, interior car temperatures can quickly rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit within a matter of 15 to 20 minutes. This can quickly create dangerous conditions for people and animals inside the interior of vehicles.”

The incident marks at least the second child to die in a hot car in the United States so far this year, according to Kids and Car Safety. On March 18, a 4-month-old baby died in Lakewood, New Jersey after accidentally being left in a car for a few hours when the father of the 4-month-old forgot to drop the baby off at his babysitter’s and instead went to work. According to an affidavit, while temperatures outside were in the 60s, temperatures inside the van reached the mid-90s.

Both incidents highlight the persistent and deadly danger of heat inside vehicles, even in spring when outside temperatures may not seem extreme.

President and Founder of Kids and Car Safety Janette Fennell shares her tips for keeping all your passengers safe during hot days.

Since 1990, at least 1,127 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize—even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Cracking the windows doesn’t make a meaningful difference; it doesn’t slow the heating process or lower the final temperature. In fact, children have died from heatstroke in cars when it was only 60 degrees outside. That’s because a child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them especially vulnerable, even on mild days.

You can find more information on the danger of hot cars for children here.