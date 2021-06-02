Picture yourself taking amazing photos this summer with these DSLR cameras
Unsurprisingly, photography is one of the most popular emerging hobbies taking off this spring and summer. With people booking RV trips and vacations after being locked at home for months or having done a spring clear-out and stumbling across old photos, many are reminded how important it is to capture memories.
Also, the weather can make a great subject for shooting breathtaking photos.
Nowadays, you can pick up a high-quality amateur photographer DSLR camera for an affordable price that comes with all the lenses and accessories needed to start a new hobby or career.
Bundles also give you a great foundation to build up on your gear. Start with the basics and figure out what you capture most and what style of photographs you want to specialize in, and with some research, you can add new lenses and accessories that will help you achieve memorable shots.
We've gathered a great selection of camera bundles from Canon, Sony, and Nikon, to get you started on your photography adventure.
Canon EOS 2000D (Rebel T7) DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle
$549.95,
$749.95
Save $200 with this bundle kit, perfect for getting started in the world of photography or upgrade from your beginner set. You'll be set with everything you need to go on photography expeditions or for capturing all the memories at your kid's sports days. The Canon EOS 2000D, also known as the Rebel T7, is compact and sleek in design but doesn't compromise its capabilities. It has a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS Sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor for a crisp image. This DSLR can also capture full HD 1080/30p video recordings, which you can view on the 3" 920k-Dot LCD. The built-in audio features a Scene Intelligent Auto Mode and EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens.
Bundle Includes:
-
Canon EOS 2000D (Rebel T7) DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
-
2x SanDisk Ultra 32GB SDHC Memory Card (UHS-I / Class-10)
-
Extended Life Replacement Battery (LP-E10)
-
0.43x HD Wide Angle Macro Lens Attachment
-
2.2x HD Telephoto Lens Attachment
-
3PC Multi Coated HD Filter Set (UV, CPL, FLD)
-
4PC Close-Up HD Macro Lenses (+1, +2, +4, +10)
-
Digital Slave Flash with Bracket
-
Wired Shutter Remote (RS-60E3)
-
50” Professional Tripod
-
Padded Hand/Wrist Strap
-
Tulip-Style Lens Hood
-
Water-Resistant Carrying Case
-
High Speed Memory Card Reader
-
Mini HDMI to HDMI Cable
-
Lens Cleaning Pen
-
Dust Blower
-
Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
-
Lens Cap Keeper
Nikon COOLPIX B500 Camera 40x Optical Zoom + Flash + Case - 64GB Kit Bundle
$333.00
Nikon's entry-level camera is this COOLPIX B500 Camera with a 40x Optical Zoom plus flash built-in, and it comes with a kit perfect for getting started. For just over $300, a tripod, 64GB flash memory card, case, and camera are all included, so you're ready to go out and capture your first pictures without having to shop around for more equipment. Once you've become used to the camera, you can build on this foundation kit and experiment with more lenses as you figure what subjects you'll be focusing on most.
Bundle Includes:
-
Nikon COOLPIX B500 Digital Camera (Black) 26506
-
Digital Camera Flash
-
64GB Class 10 SDHC Flash Memory Card
-
Professional Case for Digital Camera
-
Flexible Tripod w/ Wrappable Legs.
-
4AA NIMH BATT W/RAPID CHARGER
-
High-Speed Card Reader
-
Deluxe Cleaning Kit For DSLR Cameras
-
UC-E16 USB Cable
-
AN-CP21 Strap
-
LC-CP31 Lens Cap for COOLPIX L840
-
4 x AA Batteries
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens and Accessory Kit (Black)
$679.38
This black Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera features an advanced 24.3MP APS-C-sized Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor to capture your favorite images in the highest resolution. Its capabilities aren't just limited to still images, though. This camera specializes in low-light videos with ISO 25600. Since it's lightweight and compact, paired with the Fast Hybrid AF system technology that uses a 179-point phase-detection system and 25-point contrast-detection system, there are no limitations to capturing mobile shots in as little time as 0.06 sec.
Bundle Includes:
-
E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens
-
Memory Card
-
Spare Battery
-
Camera Bag
Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens and Accessories Kit
$796.95
Featuring a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor, the Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera comes with 18-55mm lenses and has a range from ISO 100-25600 and can shoot in an array of lighting conditions. You can capture brilliant time-lapses on the 60 fps full HD 1080p video recording capabilities. Once all your images and videos are captured, rapidly transfer them with speeds of up to 170 MB/s.
Bundles include:
-
AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Lens
-
Memory Card
-
Skylum Luminar 4
Canon G7X Mark II PowerShot 20.1MP BLACK Digital Camera with 32GB Accessory Kit Black
$524.00
The G7 X Mark II by Canon uses built-in Wi-Fi with NFC to share your images and videos straight to your mobile phone or tablet, or shoot your family portraits with the press of a button on your phone used as a remote, so you can ensure everyone is in the frame.
This camera has a 20.1MP 1" CMOS Sensor, DIGIC 7 Image Processor, and a 4.2x Optical Zoom f/1.8-f/2.8 Lens, which provides a 24-100mm equivalent focal length range. Take full control and frame your shots perfectly by lining them up on the 3.0" 1.04m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD.
Bundle Includes:
-
32GB Memory Card
-
Wallet
-
Reader
-
Lens Pen
-
Dust Blower
-
Case
-
3pc Cleaning Kit
-
Tall Tripod
