Graduation gift ideas for your commencement season
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 28, 2021 8:24 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Finals have finished, internships are closing up, and resumes are being sent out. Four years have flown by for both you and your beloved college graduate and it is time for them to start lives in the real world. Still, to congratulate them and to spoil them for maybe the last time in a while, you are going to want to get them something special.
Here, we have created a list of the best graduation gifts for this season. Whether it is a fancy kitchen appliance to make their life easy or a fun little printer that makes them think of you every time they use it, you can find it all down below in our top ten best graduation gifts.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Color Tropical Blue
$55
Dropping by Starbucks every day may not be financially viable as recent college graduates are soon to discover, so getting them an instant coffee maker for home is a must. With the Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker, they can find their favorite flavors of K-Cups and have fresh coffee brewed every day. And, if your grad is not a coffee person but still likes to begin the day with a warm drink, K-Cups also come in tea and hot cocoa packs. There is something for every type of hot drink drinker with Keurig.
Fujifilm Phone Photo Printer Instax Mini Link Photo Printer, Color Pink
$182
After graduation, the pictures will be numerous and your graduate is going to want to keep them forever. With this portable and extremely easy-to-use Instax Mini Link Photo Printer, they can not only print photos with the simple click of a button, but they will print in a way that resembles a classic Polaroid picture. The aesthetic of the past is a love of the upcoming generations. Plus, don't waste your precious Polaroid sheets on pictures you might not like. With this printer, you get to choose which pictures you already love to print.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100
$89
An oven can do the job and it is certainly less of a hassle than frying in oil, but sometimes you are missing out on the crispness of your french fries or buffalo wings. That's where an air fryer comes in. Enjoy crispy foods that keep their moisture and have up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Plus, the basket and the plate are dishwasher safe. Your graduate will love you forever if you gift a swanky new air fryer.
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set, Color Cream, Size Queen
$149
People can be a little picky about the color of their bedding, but no one will look this gift horse in the mouth when you give luxurious Brooklinen sheets and pillowcases. After college, grads are no doubt wanting to get rid of the college sheets they had for all four years and they probably will be getting themselves a nice new bed, too, for which they'll need new sheets. These sheets feel like the cool side of the pillow all night long -- and is there anything sweeter than that?
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Sport Band Aluminum Case, Color Black
$169
Not only will an Apple Watch add a whole new level to their professional wardrobe, but it will give them more tech access and prestige. This is not the newest Apple Watch series, but it is still one of the best-selling series as it is swim-proof, has GPS automatically installed for tracking exercise and yourself, and has a dual-core processor for exceptionally fast app performance. And wearers can make the watch their own by purchasing different styles of bands for every outfit and occasion.
Apollo 135-Piece Home Tool Kit, Color Pink
$48
Once they have their own place, a place to call home, they are going to suddenly find themselves having to hang up their own pictures and make their own repairs. With this home tool kit, they have anything they could possibly need for a home's everyday needs and challenges. From a hammer to a cordless lithium screwdriver, they are going to have it all. Plus, it comes in pink (which is a win in and of itself) as Apollo donates a portion of the proceeds towards breast cancer organizations.
Echo Dot 3rd Generation, Smart speaker with Alexa, Color Charcoal
$40
A fancy AI computer servant for only $40? Yes, please! Graduates far and wide would all love the extra help and improved state of life from a smart and secure speaker. To activate, simply use the voice command "Alexa" and start making requests. Add things to grocery lists, play music, and ask for sports and weather updates. And, if you have other smart devices at home, you can turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with just a simple command.
DSW Aldo Norman Messenger Bag, Color Brown
$65
Since the pandemic began, many jobs have switched to a hybrid format, meaning some days are work-from-home days, and others require being back in the office. A messenger bag is one of the best ways to keep everything organized and in one place for this newer and more common work environment. Additionally, if your grad will be walking or biking, a messenger bag is much better than the traditional backpack as you can look professional and carry your necessities all in one.
Paravel Aviator Sustainable Carryon, Color Scout Tan
$225
Now that graduates have big person jobs, they are going to find themselves traveling a lot more, either for work or to come home and visit. With this sustainable and efficient carry-on by Paravel, they are sure to have their travel AND Earth-friendly needs met. This carry-on has 360-degree rotation in the wheels for easy maneuvering, can fit in overhead storage bins on planes or in the trunks of cabs, and is just gorgeous. Give your grad the incentive to come home more often with this smart-looking gift.
Etsy Oakywood 3 in 1 Charger for iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch, Color Oak
$68
Sleek, modern, and resourceful. This 3-in-1 charging station is perfect for your college graduate for a million reasons, including a clean workspace and bedside. Charge an iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch all simultaneously with this handcrafted eco dock. Not to mention, if you are worried about them laying in bed for hours on end each night with a phone plugged in, you won't have to with this station as the phone sits upright. We know they're adults, but we still can't help but worry about them.
An era has come to a close, but with every ending comes a new beginning. Make sure your loved one has a fantastic start to the next chapter with one of these life-changing and life-improving gifts that will keep your grad close and feeling gracious for years to come.
