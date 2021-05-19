Baking gadgets to keep your quarantine baking habit going
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 19, 2021 10:54 AM EDT
Quarantine gave us all some extra time to develop new hobbies or expand those we already had -- and one such hobby that just boomed in 2020 was baking.
People all around the world found themselves stuck inside, even during the glorious summer months, and just had hours to fill. Many decided to fill their time, and tummies, with delicious baked goods.
However, many don't know just how many awesome tools and gadgets are at their disposal when it comes to the kitchen, and more specifically, baking.
We've compiled a list of 10 gadgets that we view as must-haves for your kitchen so that no matter the weather or the state of the world, you have something to make with your hands from the comfort of your home.
Catlerio 4pcs Silicone Reusable Icing and Piping Pastry Bags
$8
One of the first things you should switch to if you're a budding baker and decorator is your piping bags. It may seem fine to take your nearby quart-sized plastic bag and cut a tip of a corner off to fit the piping tip, but they just don't do it. You don't have as much control and it is wasteful. So, invest in some reusable piping bags that will not only help decrease your wastefulness but also give you a lot more handle and control over your decorating.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$400
Another must-have kitchen upgrade is going from hand mixing with spatulas and whisks or hand-mixers, manual or automatic, to a lovely, world-renowned KitchenAid Stand Mixer. You will go from making a decently mixed and formed dessert to a delicious delicacy that may cause people will wonder whether you made it at home or bought it from a bakery. And the KitchenAid stand mixer has a wide variety of functions -- mixing, kneading, whipping, shredding, peeling, and more. It's time to get yourself the stand mixer of your dreams.
Food52 Five Two Adjustable Rolling Pin
$39
Perhaps you have heard of the elusive baking invention of the adjustable rolling pin, but you just haven't been able to find where to get one or haven't had the push yet to just replace the old rolling pin sitting in your kitchen drawer. Well, take this as your sign to act. The adjustable rolling pin by Food52 will make your baking less of a guessing game. If a recipe calls for dough to be rolled out until it's a quarter-inch thick, you no longer have to eyeball it or wonder if the center is thicker than the edges. Enjoy perfecting your craft both in the process and the taste.
Food52 Silpat Roul'pat Nonstick Pastry Map, Size Regular
$50
Nearly every recipe that requires you have to roll something out asks you to pull out your pastry mat and sprinkle flour generously all over. You might have found yourself just skipping over that part and just used your counter after a decent wipe-down. If that's you, it's time to get yourself a solid and French pastry mat that helps keep your kitchen clean and tidy that is sticky to the counter, but not sticky for your dough. Sounds too good to be true, but believe it and get it.
HelpfulThingsCo Easy Bath Cheesecake Wrap - A Silicone Springform Pan Protector
$20
You may have been constantly frustrated by your efforts to cook a cheesecake in a water bath without water leaking in no matter how you pattern and position the foil around the bottom. Well, look no further than this kitchen tool specifically designed to stop leaking and stop your worrying. Simply place the springform pan with your cheesecake inside the silicone mold and sink it into the water bath. Just be sure that you account for water displacement so it doesn't spill over the edge and into the bottom of the silicone mold.
T-fal Classic Airbake Large Natural Cookie Sheet
$10
There is no doubt that you already have cookie sheets that you may have used many, many times since you received them for your wedding. But, technology has improved a lot and our understanding of baking science has as well. In order to evenly distribute the heat while also cooking faster and more efficiently, prevent sticking and burning, and keep your cookies moist, you're going to want to get yourself a set of Airbake pans. Make delicious homemade cookies at home while maintaining professional quality.
Nordic Ware Stackable Cooling Rack
$30
Sometimes, when you're baking up a storm, all your counter space seems to be taken up by cooling racks filled with your delectable goodies. That no longer will be the case when you get yourself the lovely stackable cooling rack by Nordic Ware. Not only will they save on space, but they are also easy-to-construct, non-stick, and fridge/freezer friendly. So, get your baking marathon going knowing that you have more space and more versatility in the kitchen with this stackable cooling rack.
KitchenAid Stainless Steel Cookie Dough with Soft Accents
$22
Get a uniform shape every time with this cookie scoop. No matter the dough, you can be sure that your cookies will all come out the same and be the envy of the neighborhood when you use a cookie dough scoop, especially one that is non-stick. If you're looking to store them in the freezer and only have so much room in your containers or you just want your cookie jar to be aesthetically pleasing, you're going to want to get yourself a nice cookie scoop. Plus, it's just so much less of a mess.
BakeDeco Norpro Batter Dispenser
$20
As with the cookie dough scoop, a batter dispenser will help you get uniform sizes and near-professional results. Easily and accurately fill your cupcake molds without having to redistribute batter because one cup is overflowing and another is empty. Use it for all your batter recipes from crepes to waffles. Plus, you can use it for more than just batter, but with sauces and frostings as well.
Ohuhu Revolving Cake Stand and Decorating Set
$56
Perhaps you've decorated a cake before and one side was neglected because it was harder to reach or see while sitting on your counter. Well, that's a problem of the past when you have an elevated, rotating cake stand. The stand will keep itself and the cake in place as you decorate. While the main feature of this set is the rotating cake stand that makes decorating easy, you can't overlook the icing spatula, icing scraper, and three decorating combs to give your cake texture. It's a fantastic set that will fulfill a lot of your cake decorating needs.
Baking is a science and with science, you can do it without some of the fancy tools, but it really will go just a whole lot smoother if you have them.
So, while you are planning your outings and reunions and thinking about how you can possibly tackle Grandma's famous cherry pie, make sure you have the right tools at your disposal so you can wow the harshest critics in the world: your loved ones.
