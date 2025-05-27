1-year-old boy in New Mexico becomes 4th child to die in a hot car in 2025

The inside of the truck was likely over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service estimated.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

A 1-year-old boy died after being left inside a hot truck in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, authorities have confirmed.

Investigators say the child had been placed in the care of a relative around 10:30 a.m. and was later found unresponsive around 5 p.m. Police believe the child was left in the vehicle during that time. The relative, a young adult male, is not currently facing charges.

“It was a surprise to everyone that this happened kind of early in the year, when it’s not even quite so hot,” Albuquerque Police Public Information Officer Gilbert Gallegos told KOB4. “That goes to show it doesn’t have to be that hot for when you close the windows in a car, so an adult or a child can suffer consequences pretty quickly."

The National Weather Service estimated that the temperature inside the truck may have exceeded 200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to KOB4. That estimate was based on the six hours the child was possibly inside the truck and how quickly heat can build in an enclosed vehicle. Temperatures in Albuquerque reached as high as 83 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

The incident marks at least the fourth child to die in a hot car in the United States so far this year, according to Kids and Car Safety. On May 13, a California father was arrested after his 6-year-old son died in a hot car in Bakersfield. Two other hot car deaths were reported in March.

All four incidents highlight the persistent and deadly danger of heat inside vehicles, even in spring when outside temperatures may not seem extreme.

Since 1990, at least 1,127 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Cracking the windows doesn’t make a meaningful difference; it doesn’t slow the heating process or lower the final temperature. In fact, children have died from heatstroke in cars when it was only 60 degrees outside. That’s because a child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them especially vulnerable.

