Northeast US: Enjoy the dry weather as it won't last long

The clock is ticking on the current dry weather pattern for much of the Northeast and it will not take long for rain to return and then linger for days in the region.

The wedge of dry air in the wake of the cold rainstorm in the Northeast is eroding fast, and rain from a southern United States storm will spread over much of the region into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A sluggish drying trend began this weekend in the wake of last week's drenching nor'easter. Showers still erupted daily over part of the Northeast's interior, with much less activity in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic. On Monday, all that remained of the showers was confined to parts of northern New England.

But instead of a long stretch of rain-free conditions moving in behind that nor'easter, only a narrow band of dry and sunny conditions developed, and from Tuesday on, moisture from the Southern states will attack it.

Areas of rain will expand northward from Tuesday to Wednesday and will reach all but northern New England at midweek.

Those with outdoor plans or construction projects can expect dry conditions to hold on Tuesday from New England and New York state to much of New Jersey and northern and eastern Pennsylvania.

During Tuesday night and Wednesday, the rain will expand to all of the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and southwestern New England.

There is the potential for heavy, drenching rainfall from parts of the eastern Great Lakes to the Chesapeake and Delaware bays. From 1-2 inches of rain may fall spanning late Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

The rain will not reach northern New England until Thursday or Thursday night. By then, it may be reduced to spotty showers.

From later this week to this weekend, the rain throughout the region will be more showery, random and challenging to time. This means that while there will be breaks of rain-free conditions and a general ease of the chilly air, there can be a couple of downpours on each day through at least Saturday.

Most of the showers will occur during the afternoon and evening, but there will be some exceptions. That exception may be as to how potent a storm is that swings eastward from the Midwest from Friday to Saturday. If that storm is well-organized, it may just rain for eight to 12 hours from the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Should that storm prove to be weak and poorly organized, then residents will likely experience mainly afternoon and evening showers.

However, projects that require multiple consecutive days of dry weather after the Memorial Day weekend may need to be put on hold yet again.

Looking ahead, the pattern of long-lasting cool and rainy conditions may end soon. This may be good news for summer weather fans, people who can't wait to go swimming or for construction projects that have fallen behind because of all the wet weather.

"There are signs that a stronger warming trend will develop next week, and that could begin during the latter part of the first weekend in June," AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.

Heat forecast to build over the West this week may be able to shift eastward next week or build in place in the Northeast.

Highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s F could be replaced by widespread highs in the 80s to low 90s.

