Persistent storminess to focus on Gulf Coast states this week

As rounds of thunderstorms continue to hammer the south-central and southeastern United States this week, the risk of locations experiencing severe weather and flash flooding will increase.

Copied

A father and son spotted two possible tornadoes at a Texas field on May 25.

Daily rounds of severe thunderstorms will focus across the Gulf Coast states into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists say, bringing a multitude of hazards including damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

A boundary separating cooler air to the north and warm, humid air to the south along the Gulf Coast states into midweek will help spark rounds of thunderstorms across the region.

Interstate 10, 20 storms to rumble into Monday night

On Memorial Day, thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, hail, flash flooding and even a tornado or two are expected from southeastern Colorado into Texas and farther east along the Gulf Coast. The weather could significantly impact remembrance services, holiday cookouts and other outdoor plans. Individuals are urged to monitor weather conditions and have a plan of action.

A more concentrated line of thunderstorms may develop across portions of central and southeastern Texas and into far western Louisiana later in the day and into Monday night, promoting a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms including in Austin, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Storms to focus from Texas to southern Georgia on Tuesday

By Tuesday and Tuesday night, the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift a bit farther south and east from southwestern New Mexico to portions of eastern Georgia. Thunderstorms can unleash heavy rainfall raising flash flooding concerns, strong wind gusts that can snap trees and damaging hail. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Those still traveling from Memorial Day plans from airports in the region or on the road, including along portions of Interstates 10, 55 and 75, should be prepared for potential delays from any thunderstorms.

Storms to continue to focus along Gulf Coast states at midweek

The multiday threat will continue on Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Gulf Coast as well as farther north into portions of Colorado and Kansas and farther east into much of South Carolina.

New Orleans, Houston, Austin and Atlanta are a few cities that may face damaging thunderstorms on multiple occasions from Memorial Day through midweek.

Thunderstorms that fire up through Wednesday afternoon and evening, combined with the rounds of thunderstorms in previous days, will continue to raise the risk for flash flooding across the region. Other hazards, including hail and damaging wind gusts, will also accompany the flash flooding risk.

Late-week downpours to remain along Gulf Coast, expand and along Atlantic coast

Those hoping for a break in the persistent rounds of thunderstorms will have to wait beyond the end of this week, as AccuWeather's team of long-range experts expect a front to move slowly through the region later in the week and into the weekend. The front creeping along will continue the stormy stretch across the Gulf Coast and portions of the Southeast, with the flash flooding risk as well as the potential for locally severe thunderstorms.

It may not be until the beginning of June when a drier pattern takes over in the region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.