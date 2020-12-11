What to get the guy who's into fitness
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Dec. 11, 2020 8:47 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
It's that time of the year where you scavenge through the internet to find the perfect gift for your friends and family. One of the people on your list may be an active guy - whose into outdoor runs, cycling, or his at-home gym.
No matter the weather outside or the climate you live in, there are plenty of options to help those fitness lovers take their workouts to the next level. Below are our picks for some of the ideal gifts that can be used indoors and outside, and that they will love this holiday season.
Theragun MINI Professional Handheld Percussive Therapy Device, Portable Deep Tissue Massager
$199.00
From massaging tense muscles to trying to break down the lactic acid in your calves after a long run, this portable and lightweight mini Theragun can easily fit in your bag so you can take it with your wherever you go. It's also great after a long day of sitting in your office chair to relieve back and shoulder pain.
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
$200
The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT sneakers are the must-have running shoes of the year. The popular go-to footwear offers support with every stride and positive feedback making your running super-efficient. With many colors to choose from, find the style that suits your runner this Christmas.
$30.00
The Under Armour face mask is made with high-performance materials designed to be worn for extensive periods of time, and even when playing sports. The structure of the mask sits comfortably on your face. The outside fabric is water-resistant without compromising on breathability.
$159, was
$179.00
Bose has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality audio devices. These particular earbuds are designed for sports and are wireless so you don't have a cord get in the way as you work out. They're moulded for comfort and can be worn for extensive periods of time. Simply connect via Bluetooth.
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
$24.96, was
$35.00
This Nike Pro Dri-fit tee is made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking recycled polyester to ensure full comfort as you build up a sweat. You can wear this with a workout jacket, or by itself.
PETER MILLAR Perth Quarter-Zip Performance Pullover
$110.00
With the cold weather finally here, invest in this quarter-zip pullover, which can be used for both day-to-day errands or on the journey to completing a half marathon! This pullover is made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, which is also capable of blocking UV rays, making it perfect for a cold winter's day when the sun is still glistening.
