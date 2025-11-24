Thanksgiving US travel: High winds, expanding lake-effect snow and spotty rain to disrupt millions

Widespread travel delays will mount across the United States leading up to Thanksgiving with areas of high winds, increasing lake-effect snow and squalls and drenching rain.

Multiple semis jackknifed on icy roads in Minnesota on Nov. 26. The state patrol reported several incidents, including one east of Moorhead in this video, as wintry weather caused slippery travel.

Everything from high winds to downpours and snow squalls will create travel disruptions for millions of people across the United States leading up to Thanksgiving, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Fog, severe weather, wind and torrential downpours led to travel delays in part of the south-central U.S. and the northern part of the Rockies and interior Northwest on Monday. On Tuesday, rain spread eastward into the Northeast as snow crossed part of the Midwest. Thunderstorms also produced damaging winds in Alabama and Georgia.

Problems will continue through Wednesday night as millions of travelers take to the roads, rails and sky to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Wednesday night: Winds to rage in Midwest, East Coast downpours and more heavy rain eyes Northwest

In the wake of windswept snow in Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, winds will howl from the Midwest to the interior Northeast from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day. Power outages are anticipated.

The strongest winds may focus along lakes Superior and Erie. Buffalo, New York, could especially be hard hit Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Much colder air will sweep from the Central states to the East and South Wednesday into Thursday. The average drop in high and low temperatures behind the cold front will be 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit, with even greater drops in some locations.

As the storm that produced near-blizzard conditions in portions of Minnesota from Tuesday night into early Wednesday lifts into Ontario, substantial blowing and drifting snow will continue. Some secondary roads may be blocked by drifts. Near-zero visibility at times may make travel dangerous.

Farther southeast, as Arctic air expands, bands of lake-effect snow will develop off lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario, with interstates 75, 79, 80, 81, 86, 90 and 196 primarily affected by pockets of heavy snow, snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

"Wind gusts over 40 mph could cause airline delays in cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland," Buckingham warned.

As a front along the East Coast moves offshore, weather conditions will generally improve Wednesday night. However, lines of showers and thunderstorms advancing from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast may lead to sporadic airport delays in the Northeast. Brief gusts will occur, but the strongest winds will hold off until Thanksgiving Day afternoon and evening along I-95.

In the Northwest, the heaviest rain from the second storm of the week will arrive Wednesday night and cause conditions to deteriorate along the Interstate 5 corridor in Oregon and Washington. Airline and highway delays are anticipated to increase in Seattle, as well as in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday night.

"Snow levels will rise to above the major passes in the Cascades on Wednesday, but rain, fog and gusty winds may still pose some travel challenges," Buckingham said.

Thanksgiving Day: Great Lakes, Northwest travel troubles

By Thanksgiving Day, most of travel problems in the U.S. will be largely confined to less than 100 miles off the shores of the Great Lakes and the zone from the northern part of the Rockies to the coastal Northwest.

Bands of heavy lake-effect snow will expand well inland over Michigan, the northern parts of Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as across western, central and northern New York.

Accumulating snow will spread inland from the Northwest to northern and central Idaho, much of Montana and northern Wyoming.

Along the I-5 corridor in Washington and Oregon, slow and slick travel is to be expected due to rain as the atmospheric river continues.

In central and South Florida, spotty thunderstorms may cause brief disruptions.

Thanksgiving Day parade weather in NYC

While conditions will be free of rain (and snow) in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, gusty winds may pose some challenges for those spending time outdoors. This includes both paradegoers and balloon handlers for the traditional parade in New York City in the morning.

People waiting on location for the parade for many hours are encouraged to bundle up, as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be mainly in the 30s, occasionally dipping into the 20s.

The large parade balloons may need to be lowered to street level for safety. While the north-south avenues may offer some shelter from the wind, intersections at each street may be the most troublesome, as winds will generally blow through the concrete canyons from west to east. The strongest winds are likely to be late in the morning through the afternoon and evening.

