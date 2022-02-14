Here's how to get your home organized before spring arrives
Published Feb. 14, 2022 3:54 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 14, 2022 3:59 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
The past few years have seen the rise of minimalism, with many saying "good riddance" to anything that may weigh them down. It was initially Marie Kondo's Netflix show that woke viewers up to the satisfaction it feels to say goodbye to clutter and keep only what sparks joy, and since then, many more social media stars have followed suit.
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, whose following took off on social media, now have their own show on Netflix called Get Organized with The Home Edit. They are giving old and new followers a lesson in getting organized with a different approach to Marie Kondo's method.
Some of their tips begin with completely emptying the designated area and starting from scratch, using transparent, stackable and affordable storage organizers, and separating belongings by color-coding systems or by the amount they are used.
Spring's approaching and many households plan on tackling clutter they've accumulated over Christmas and through the beginning of the new year. There's no better time for you to start fresh and get to the bottom of that playroom, office, lounging area, garage, or bedroom and relieve yourself of the weight of clutter.
The Home Edit has recently come out with its own collection of storage organizers available at Walmart. Included are the transparent, stackable organizers -- the same ones they use on the show, so you, too, can follow along with their tips and tricks and put them into practice.
The Home Edit 8 Piece Multipurpose Edit, Plastic Storage System
Walmart
$24.98
Two Large Insert Bins, 2 Medium Insert Bins, and 2 Small Insert Bins.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 5 Piece Pantry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$24.98
Two large bins, 2 large insert bins, and 1 3-tier riser.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 10 Piece Plastic Bath Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$24.98
Three Large Insert Bins, 4 Medium Insert Bins, and 3 Small Insert Bins.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 3-Tier Riser, Pack of 2, 9.57” x 9.57” x 5” Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$17.96
9.57” x 9.57” x 5”
Buy it here
The Home Edit 5 Piece Laundry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$24.98
Two Stacking Bins, 2 Narrow Bins, and 1 Turntable.
Buy it here
The Home Edit Low Wall Turntable, 10” Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$9.98
10” x 10” x 1.36”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Everything: Large Bin, 10” x 10” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$9.98
10” x 10” x 6”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Everything: Narrow Bin, 10” x 5” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System, 2 Pack
Walmart
$9.98
10” x 5” x 6”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Large Insert Bins, Pack of 4, 9.37” x 4.68” x 2.95” Plastic Modular Storage System
Walmart
$23.91
9.37” x 4.68” x 2.95”
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Here's how to get your home organized before spring arrives
Published Feb. 14, 2022 3:54 PM EST | Updated Feb. 14, 2022 3:59 PM EST
The Home Edit Walmart
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
The past few years have seen the rise of minimalism, with many saying "good riddance" to anything that may weigh them down. It was initially Marie Kondo's Netflix show that woke viewers up to the satisfaction it feels to say goodbye to clutter and keep only what sparks joy, and since then, many more social media stars have followed suit.
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, whose following took off on social media, now have their own show on Netflix called Get Organized with The Home Edit. They are giving old and new followers a lesson in getting organized with a different approach to Marie Kondo's method.
Some of their tips begin with completely emptying the designated area and starting from scratch, using transparent, stackable and affordable storage organizers, and separating belongings by color-coding systems or by the amount they are used.
Spring's approaching and many households plan on tackling clutter they've accumulated over Christmas and through the beginning of the new year. There's no better time for you to start fresh and get to the bottom of that playroom, office, lounging area, garage, or bedroom and relieve yourself of the weight of clutter.
The Home Edit has recently come out with its own collection of storage organizers available at Walmart. Included are the transparent, stackable organizers -- the same ones they use on the show, so you, too, can follow along with their tips and tricks and put them into practice.
The Home Edit 8 Piece Multipurpose Edit, Plastic Storage System
The Home Edit 8 Piece Multipurpose Edit, Plastic Storage System
$24.98
Two Large Insert Bins, 2 Medium Insert Bins, and 2 Small Insert Bins.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 5 Piece Pantry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit 5 Piece Pantry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
$24.98
Two large bins, 2 large insert bins, and 1 3-tier riser.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 10 Piece Plastic Bath Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit 10 Piece Plastic Bath Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
$24.98
Three Large Insert Bins, 4 Medium Insert Bins, and 3 Small Insert Bins.
Buy it here
The Home Edit 3-Tier Riser, Pack of 2 Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit 3-Tier Riser, Pack of 2, 9.57” x 9.57” x 5” Plastic Modular Storage System
$17.96
9.57” x 9.57” x 5”
Buy it here
The Home Edit 5 Piece Laundry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit 5 Piece Laundry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System
$24.98
Two Stacking Bins, 2 Narrow Bins, and 1 Turntable.
Buy it here
The Home Edit Low Wall Turntable, 10” Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit Low Wall Turntable, 10” Plastic Modular Storage System
$9.98
10” x 10” x 1.36”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Everything: Large Bin, 10” x 10” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit Everything: Large Bin, 10” x 10” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System
$9.98
10” x 10” x 6”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Everything: Narrow Bin, 10” x 5” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System, 2 Pack
The Home Edit Everything: Narrow Bin, 10” x 5” x 6” Plastic Modular Storage System, 2 Pack
$9.98
10” x 5” x 6”
Buy it here
The Home Edit Large Insert Bins, Pack of 4, 9.37” x 4.68” x 2.95” Plastic Modular Storage System
The Home Edit Large Insert Bins, Pack of 4, 9.37” x 4.68” x 2.95” Plastic Modular Storage System
$23.91
9.37” x 4.68” x 2.95”
Buy it here
More to consider: