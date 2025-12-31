New Year’s travel forecast: Wintry weather persists in the Northeast as rain spreads across the West

As rain and slick travel expand in the West and unfold in the Southeast, the zone from the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast will remain locked in the Arctic's grip. The best zone for travel will be across the Plains.

If you’re traveling on New Year’s Eve, be sure to check the weather. Rain could cause flight delays in San Francisco and Los Angeles while snow could cause issues in Chicago and Detroit on Dec. 31.

Arctic air and its snowy consequences will impact travel from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, as downpours raise flooding concerns in California, pockets of rain and slick travel will expand north to Washington and spill into the intermountain and desert region of the interior West.

For those not already home from their holiday ventures, many will be heading home in the next few days. Clear driving is forecast in a zone from much of Montana and the Dakotas, south to Texas and east to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida on New Year's Day. The only hurdle for early-morning motorists may be patchy fog in the lower part of the Mississippi Valley.

Motorists should be prepared for snow and slippery conditions from Minnesota east to New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and northeast to Maine. Pockets of intense lake-effect snow and snow squalls could potentially lead to road closures in this region.

Thousands of miles to the southwest, the latest storm from the Pacific will cause drenching rain expanding through California on New Year's Day. However, the rain will not stop there, as it is forecast to expand north into Washington and just about every area west of the Rockies.

Snow levels will be above the passes in much of the West through Friday but will lower substantially over the weekend in the Pacific Coast states. There will be a risk of road closures from heavy snow in the passes in the northern Sierra Nevada and Siskiyou Mountains. Donner Pass, California, may be buried under several feet of snow by early next week.

After a cold end to 2025 and the start of 2026 in the Southeast, temperatures will trend upward to seasonable levels by the weekend.

On Friday, the vast zone of dry weather in the Southeast will be replaced by a storm and a patch of rain and spotty thunderstorms. Because it has not rained for a while in parts of the Southeast, the combination of water and oil on the roads could make for extra slick conditions.

While the storm in the Southeast retreats out to sea later this weekend, the northern edge has the potential to produce a narrow zone of snow in parts of North Carolina and Virginia. During the weekend, lake-effect snow conditions are expected to remain relatively unchanged around the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

As for the West, the heaviest rain and greatest risk of flooding are likely to focus on Northern California.

