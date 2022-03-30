Everything you need for music festivals, beach days and road trips this summer
Published Mar. 30, 2022 2:43 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 30, 2022 2:43 PM EDT
When the weather warms up, it feels almost instinctive to peruse your calendar and search for ways you can spend your days in the sunshine. Festivals, beach days, farmers' markets, and picnics in the park are just a few activities on our list this summer, and we've already started to gather what you need for outdoor entertainment.
The are a few things these activities have in common, they're centered around either music, food and drink, or good company, yet all occur outdoors in the warm weather. There are a few things we consider essentials, so we've gathered everything you need before heading out this summer -- particularly if you're headed to one of the many outdoor festivals, which are back in full force this year.
First, you'll want to see what festivals you can get tickets for ahead of time. Here's a list of all the upcoming festivals across the U.S:
Coachella (4/15-4/17) & (4/22-4/24) - Chino, CA
Stagecoach (4/29-5/1) - Chino, CA
New Orleans Jazzfest (4/29-5/1) & (5/6-5/8)
Cruel World (5/14) - Pasadena, CA
Lovers & Friends (5/14) - Las Vegas, NV
Hangout Fest (5/20-5/22) - Gulf Shores, AL
EDC (5/20-5/22) - Las Vegas, NV
Bottlerock (5/27-5/29) - Napa, CA
Boston Calling (5/27-5/29) - Allston, MA
Roots Picnic (6/4-6/5) - Philadelphia, PA
Chicago Blues Festival (6/9-6/12) - Chicago, IL
Governors Ball (6/10-6/12) - New York, NY
Bonaroo (6/16-6/19) - Manchester, TN
Telluride Bluegrass Festival (6/16/6/19) - Telluride, CO
Summerfest (6/23-7/9) - Milwuakee, WI
Essence Music Festival (6/30-7/3) - New Orleans, LA
Newport Folk Festival (7/22-7/24) - Newport RI
Rolling Loud (7/22-7/24) - Miami, FL
Lollapaloooza (7/29-8/1) - Chicago, IL
Outside Lands (8/5-8/7) - San Francisco, CA
Gathering of the Juggalos (8/18-8/21) - Thornville, OH
Bumbershoot (9/2-9/4) - Seattle, WA
Sea.Hear.Now (9/17-9/18) - Asbury Park, NJ
Firefly Festival (9/22-9/25) - Dover, DE
Austin City Limits (10/7-10/16) - Austin, TX
SOLO STOVE Ranger
SOLO STOVE
$199.99, was $
299.99
If you're permitted to have a fire outdoors, whether at a festival or on camping grounds, then the Solo Stove Ranger is the portable fire kit you need to have in your boot. It's designed with a 360° Airflow Design that makes it super efficient in burning firewood. The airflow design also ensures the fumes and smoke from the fire remain low so you can see the clear flame without choking.
L.L.Bean Sunbuster Blanket
L.L.Bean
$59.00
With the top layer being water-repellent for any spillages of fresh lemonade on a warm summer's day and packed with soft cushioning for additional comfort, this Sunbuster Blanket will keep you dry from any dew that has yet to evaporate from the grass. With a funky striped pattern and can be folded away easily, this all-round blanket is the perfect go-to for all your picnicking needs.
HOPPER FLIP 12 SOFT COOLER
YETI
$250.00
Ideal for barbeque season, this soft cooler will keep your beer or food cold, especially meat if you're heading off the grid. It's made with high-density fabric that withstands punctures and U.V. rays, extending the life of the cooler. This cooler is superior to traditional soft coolers due to the closed-cell rubber foam interior while having the toughest and high-performing leakproof cooler zipper on the market.
RAMBLER 64 OZ BOTTLE WITH CHUG CAP
YETI
$65.00
When you spend a long time outdoors in peak heat, it's essential you stay hydrated to prevent headaches and feeling faint. There's nothing worse than drinking water that's been sitting in a warm car or in the sun all day, which is why this 64-oz water bottle will keep your water as cold as when you fill it up, including with ice cubes.
Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Hunter
$160.00
Muddy fields and rainy weather will ruin your favorite pair of sneakers, which is why a pair of Hunter Tall Wellies are the ultimate footwear choice going into the spring season. This particular style has been handcrafted from 28 parts, with a polyester lining and a rubber outer sole with Hunter Original tread pattern for grip on all terrain.
CALIFORNIA PICNIC Picnic Basket Set - 2 Person Picnic Hamper Set
Walmart
$49.97
Included: Picnic Tote, Waterproof Picnic Blanket Ceramic Plate Metal Flatware Wine Glasses S/P Shaker Bottle Opener Blue Checked Pattern Lining
Nothing says summer romance quite like a spontaneous trip to the park with a picnic basket. Luckily, this basket set includes everything to take your picnicking experience up a notch, with ceramics plates, fine wine glasses, and pattern lining.
Ozark Trail 6-Person Clip & Camp Dome Tent
Walmart
$74.00
Sleeping up to 6 people comfortably, Ozark's Trail tent is ideal for campsites and festivals. It features built-in storage pockets to pack your belongings and help you stay organized, a mudmat, a mesh roof for ventilation, and a seam-taped removable rainfly for additional weather protection.
Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
$155.00
We consider sunglasses essential, and since you're going to be wearing them a whole lot, it's a worthy investment not to skimp out on. The Erika Classic sunglasses feature a keyhole bridge design that resiprocates a classic contour on stylish sunglasses that pairs wonderfully with the thin metal arms.
More to consider: