Shake off winter and get your car ready for summer with these items
Published Mar. 29, 2022 3:57 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 29, 2022 3:57 PM EDT
Family car or sports car, once the sun comes out, there's something in the air that makes us want to take extra care of our vehicles. And now that the season has turned to spring, it's the perfect time to give your vehicle a spring clean and detail.
If you invest in the right tools, you'll save money in the long term, and learn the trade of car detailing. Don't be put off by the jargon, with some patience and YouTubing, you'll soon be an expert in your craft.
Where to start? Depending on what your car interior is made from, how old it is, and the elements exposed to your car, it may need a lot of work or just a little. We've gathered all the tools to give your car the spring refresh ahead of the upcoming warm weather -- no matter what condition it's in right now.
Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Pet Spot Cleaner, FH14010
$98.00
One of the most effective ways to take the upholstery in your car is by using a portable carpet and upholstery pet spot cleaner, designed to shoot water into the material and pull out all the tiny bits of grit buried between the fibers.
What's in the box?
-
8 oz bottle (6 oz formula) Oxy Concentrate
-
7" WidePath Tool with Bristles and Nub attachments
-
TightSpot Tool
-
Hose Rinse Tool
OxiClean Total Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, 19 Fl. Oz.
$5.88
If most of the carpet is in good shape, but you have the odd spot of spilled drink you've been waiting to get out, then this most affordable carpet and upholstery cleaner is a great alternative. While it may not do the same job as the Hoover above, it'll treat any spots you need to work on.
Chemical Guys 7 Piece Wash & Shine Kit
$39.97, was $85.73
Don't be intimidated by detailing kits. This 7-piece wash and shine kit house all the essentials you need to get your car looking spick and span ready for the sun. With a heavy-duty bucket, slick wash soap and soft wash mitt to wash away the dirt and grime and avoid the risk of scratching the paintwork.
Armor All Leather Care 16 oz, Car Leather Cleaner and Conditioner
$5.97, was $7.99
Not only does Armor's All Leather Cleaner deep clean into the grains of the leather, but it also helps preserve the rich, soft and supple look and feel with protectant.
Upgrade 1500 PSI Professional Electric Pressure Washer 1.7GPM, 1500W Rolling Wheels High-Pressure Washer Cleaner Machine with Power Hose Nozzle Gun and 5 Quick-Connect spray tips HITC
$139.99, was $269.99
TA pressure washer is almost considered essential to keep the outside of your car; This highly-rated pressure washer comes with five quick-connect spray tips, so you can alter the water distribution depending on what area of the vehicle you're cleaning. Plug into an electrical outlet and your outside water hose, switch it on, and off you go.
What's in the Box
1 x High-Pressure Washer
1 x 10m Electric Cord
1 x High-Pressure Hose
1 x Spray Gun
1 x Connection Lance
1 x Adjustable Spray Lance
4 x Nozzles, 1 x Water Filter
1 x Cleaning Pin
1 x Screwdriver and Wrench
1 x Manual
AutoSpa 10" Orbital Car Surface Polisher with Bonus Bonnets, 94001ASWDI
$26.23
Measuring 10" wide, this Orbital Car Polisher has a three-layer foam pad and a moisture barrier. It runs on a 3,600-rpm and 120-volt motor. Buff out any minor scratches and leave the paintwork looking remarkable.
Turtle Wax Trim Restorer Automotive Trim And Plastic Restorer 10 Fl Oz
$6.97
After years of sitting in the sun, the plastic trim around the car will turn to a faded light grey, making the vehicle look twice its age. Luckily, it's an easy fix. By tapping and rubbing in this Trim Restorer, you can turn those sad-looking plastic grey trim pieces to look brand-new.
More to consider: