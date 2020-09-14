Sally has lost some wind intensity, now a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is centered about 75 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Despite losing some wind intensity, Sally remains a very serious threat to the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say that the hurricane is expected to regain Category 2 strength prior to landfall, but regardless of strength, the hurricane will unleash significant and life-threatening flash flooding due to its slow movement.