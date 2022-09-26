For Florida, major impacts from Hurricane Ian are likely to come in the form of extremely heavy rain and destructive wind. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall east of the Ian’s center and because of this, cities such as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville could all have a general 4-8 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts. Rainfall of this intensity can easily lead to street and river flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Winds associated with Ian will arrive in southern Florida by Tuesday afternoon and central Florida by Wednesday morning.

Peak wind gusts will range from 60 to 120 mph from Tampa to Tallahassee. The winds are expected to produce widespread damage, as well as long-lasting power outages. Susceptible infrastructure may also suffer major damage in western Cuba and into parts of the western coast of Florida. AccuWeather forecasters say that an increase in wind shear across the northern half of the Gulf of Mexico could act to decrease the hurricane’s wind intensity as it nears land.