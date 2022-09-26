For Florida, major impacts from Hurricane Ian are likely to come in the form of extremely heavy rain and destructive wind. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall east of the Ian’s center and because of this, cities such as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville could all have a general 4-8 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts. Rainfall of this intensity can easily lead to street and river flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Winds associated with Ian will arrive in southern Florida by Tuesday afternoon and central Florida by Wednesday morning.
Peak wind gusts will range from 60 to 120 mph from Tampa to Tallahassee. The winds are expected to produce widespread damage, as well as long-lasting power outages. Susceptible infrastructure may also suffer major damage in western Cuba and into parts of the western coast of Florida. AccuWeather forecasters say that an increase in wind shear across the northern half of the Gulf of Mexico could act to decrease the hurricane’s wind intensity as it nears land.
NASA officials said Monday that the Artemis I rocket and Orion spacecraft will be moved into the agency’s vehicle assembly building to keep them out of the harsh weather that Hurricane Ian is forecast to deliver as well as give NASA employees time to prepare for the storm. Officials said that the process to move the spacecraft would begin at 11 p.m. Monday.
“Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area," NASA officials said. “The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system. The time of first motion also is based on the best predicted conditions for rollback to meet weather criteria for the move.” Rolling the massive rocket back to the vehicle assembly building will once again delay the maiden voyage of NASA’s newest moon-bound rocket. NASA has yet to announce a new launch date.
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready for launch on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
As of 8 a.m. Monday, Ian was a Category 1 storm in the Caribbean Sea, located about 90 miles west-southwest of the island of Grand Cayman and about 275 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is expected to undergo a period of rapid intensification, a process defined by the National Hurricane Center as when a tropical cyclone’s maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph (30 knots) in a 24-hour period.
By Tuesday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists say Ian will be a Category 3 hurricane near the western edge of Cuba and eventually a Category 4 storm later this week. That means Ian’s maximum sustained winds could jump from 75 mph on Monday to anywhere from 111 to 129 mph on Tuesday morning, which is the range of a Category 3 storm’s winds according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The last time there was a Category 4 storm in the Gulf of Mexico was in August 2021, when Hurricane Ida was churning over the waters.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to make preparations as soon as possible. While the exact point of landfall isn't certain yet, DeSantis said it is important to make preparations regardless. "Don't think if you're not in that eye that somehow you don't have to make preparations, because the last thing we want to see is see it start to really bear east quickly and then have folks who are not prepared," DeSantis said in a press conference on Sunday.
The governor also noted there will be broad impacts throughout Florida so residents should "not only continue these preparedness efforts but also take the time to know their zone and know their home." A state of emergency has been declared for the entire state of Florida and an emergency was declared for the state by President Joe Biden.
As Ian continues to strengthen and inch closer to Florida, hurricane and tropical storm watches have been put in place. In western Cuba, a hurricane warning has been put in place ahead of Ian’s landfall. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of central Cuba. In Florida, a hurricane watch spans from just north of Tampa to just south of Sarasota. Farther south, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Naples. A storm surge watch stretches from the Everglades National Park, along the west coast of Florida to Palm Harbor, which is just north of Tampa. Key West and surrounding islands are under a tropical storm warning as of Monday morning.
As Ian treks through the Caribbean, its eye will largely avoid an area known to wear tropical systems down. Referred to as the hurricane graveyard, the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and eastern Cuba can prove to be difficult for storms to move through without falling apart to some extent.
However, Ian is currently steering toward western Cuba, which has, relatively, less mountainous terrain. For this reason, AccuWeather forecasters believe the terrain may have a minimal effect on the overall strength of the storm before it enters the bathlike waters to the north of the island.
At 5 a.m. EDT, Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea with sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph and was located about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman Island and 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
As Ian moves into the western Caribbean, conditions are set to be extremely favorable for strengthening, AccuWeather forecasters warn. “By Tuesday, Ian may be a dangerous major hurricane,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained. Ian is the fourth storm to reach hurricane status so far this season in the Atlantic, joining Danielle, Earl and Fiona.
Residents across Tampa, Florida, had a beautiful weekend with plentiful sunshine just days before the impacts of Hurricane Ian are forecast to be felt across the region. Temperatures Saturday were around 90 degrees, while Sunday temperatures remained in the upper 80s. Monday will be similar to Sunday which will give those in the area the perfect weather to put final preparations in place in anticipation of Ian on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian will be the latest first continental hurricane landfall of the season in the United States in 20 years. The last time the mainland U.S. had its first landfalling hurricane this late in the season was when Hurricane Lili made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, on Oct. 3, 2002. Lili was the first and only hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. during the 2002 season. Since then, there have been a handful of seasons that produced zero hurricane landfalls in the continental U.S., most recently in 2013 and 2016.
Hurricane Lili is seen on satellite making landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 3, 2002. (Jacques Descloitres, MODIS Land Rapid Response Team,NASA/GSFC)
The formation of Tropical Storm Ian on Friday brought the seasonal total of named storms in the Atlantic basin so far this year to nine. The 2022 season has been slower than average in terms of tropical storm formation. By mid-September in the hyperactive 2020 season, the full list of predetermined storm names had been exhausted and meteorologists were forced to dip into the Greek alphabet to name storms. That practice was discontinued prior to the start of the 2021 season, which was also quite active. At this point last year, forecasters were on the S storm, which turned out to be Hurricane Sam, a powerful and long-lived storm that stayed out to sea.
This season also went the entire month without a named storm in August, a rare feat that has only happened twice before since the satellite era began in 1960. The season started to see an uptick in activity on Sept. 1 when Danielle formed, the first named storm in the Atlantic since Colin in early July. An average hurricane season according to NOAA is one that has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. AccuWeather meteorologists have predicted there will be up to 12 named storms for the 2022 season, which runs through Nov. 30.
AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite image of Ian when it was a tropical storm.
