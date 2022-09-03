Artemis I launch postponed for second time

A liquid hydrogen leak has stopped the uncrewed launch, a set up for an eventual human return to the moon, until at least Monday.

The launch of NASA's uncrewed Artemis I moon rocket and space capsule has been moved for a second time.

Due to have been launched Saturday morning, officials from the agency detected a liquid hydrogen leak at approximately 7:15 a.m. EDT in the quick disconnect cavity, which feeds hydrogen in the engine during the Space Launch System's core stage.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

Hoping to have launched the Artemis I by 2:17 p.m. EDT, the leak could not be fixed in time. During a Saturday morning troubleshooting session, engineers were unable to plug the Space Launch System leak. NASA commentator Derrol Nail stated that engineers warmed up the area where an 8-inch liquid hydrogen fuel line enters the propellant tank, then pushed super-cold propellant through to seal the link.

Nail also stated that attempts were made to depressurize the line.

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready for launch on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch was postponed for a second time Saturday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Originally scheduled for Monday, the long-awaited launch was moved to Saturday due to a separate fuel leak. Monday's technical difficulties prompted launch controllers to halt the countdown at T-40 minutes, or 40 minutes until liftoff.

The Artemis I launch was scheduled to be the first step toward returning human astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, with the uncrewed Orion capsule scheduled to fly to the moon, orbit, then return to Earth.

The next launch opportunity for Artemis I will be Monday, Sept. 5. AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada noted that the weather for Monday's launch has a 70 percent "go" chance, with the primary concerns being cumulus clouds and lightning in the area of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in central Florida.

The 42-day mission would send the spacecraft into Distant Retrograde Orbit, a long-distance orbit that would send Orion 40,000 miles past the moon. NASA stated that Orion would be sent further away from Earth than any prior spacecraft built to carry humans.

The mission profile for Artemis I, the first mission for NASA's new SLS rocket. (NASA)

After the Distant Retrograde Orbit, Orion would have resumed a closer orbit of the moon before using the moon's gravity and its own engines to come back to Earth.

NASA aims to send the first crewed Artemis mission, Artemis III, to the moon in 2025.

