There are several factors that contribute to the amount of surge a given storm produces at any given location. To name a few, the size of the storm, the storm’s intensity, the shape of the coastline, and the gravitational tide can all impact the storm surge. When the storm surge coincides with astronomical tide, it is called storm tide and it can result in extreme flooding in coastal areas. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting the surge to reach 15 to 20 feet above the normal tide level along the coast just west of Fort Myers. High tide times will occur around the same time Ian is forecast to make landfall. At Fort Myers Beach, high tide will occur at 2:45 p.m. EDT, which could result in a catastrophic storm tide surge.
The GOES-EAST weather satellite captured the first visible images of Hurricane Ian since late Tuesday, revealing an ominous sight with the eye of the storm just 60 miles off the Florida coast. AccuWeather projects that landfall will occur south of Venice and north of Fort Myers, Florida, between noon and 3 p.m. EDT. Landfall is classified as when the center of the eye moves over land. As of 9 a.m. EDT, maximum sustained winds near the heart of Ian were 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of being upgraded to a Category 5 storm.
(NOAA GOES East)
Hurricane Ian is a compact storm, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, but the storm’s impacts are already having a significant impact across Florida. Power outages were above 100,000 early Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.US. Conditions are only expected to deteriorate further across the Florida Peninsula as Ian makes landfall and tracks inland on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storm is also bringing a significant tornado threat to southern Florida, and the storm already unleashed several damaging tornadoes in the Miami area on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying on its final approach to Florida, with landfall projected south of Tampa on Wednesday afternoon. Given the tremendous power of the storm, forecasters have increased the rating of Ian to a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, meaning that AccuWeather believes there will be catastrophic, long-lasting impacts and widespread structural and tree damage. Unlike the Saffir-Simpson scale, which only takes wind speed into account, the RealImpact™ Scale factor in storm surge, flooding rain, wind and economic damage.
Flooding and storm surge is one of the most destructive aspects of hurricanes, and forecasters are now expecting the catastrophic surge to reach 15 to 20 feet above the normal tide level along the coast just west of Fort Myers, Florida. This encompasses much of the same area that was hit so hard by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Ian continues to intensify as it inches closer to the Florida coast. Recent data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that Ian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 155 mph, which is just 2 mph short of a Category 5 strength. Ian is currently to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, but given recent intensification, the storm could be upgraded to a Category 5 prior to landfall.
Regardless of the exact category, Ian will deliver devastating storm surge, flooding, widespread wind damage and long-lasting power outages to Florida’s west coast. AccuWeather forecasters have narrowed down landfall to be just northwest of Fort Myers, between Don Pedro Island and Boca Grande, around 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday. After landfall, Ian is expected to rapidly weaken to a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday morning.
Hurricane Ian is now at its highest strength thus far, with winds of 140 mph. This makes Ian a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. This is also the strongest storm so far this year in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Earl was also a Category 4, but winds topped out at 130 mph. Category 4 storms have a wind range between 130 and 156 mph.
One of the most direct home impacts of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida will be power outages, and the state’s top energy companies are preparing for what may be a massive spike in outages throughout the week. AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor spoke with Anna Gibbs, spokesperson for Duke Energy Florida, with the company contacting teams from as far away as Ohio, Indiana, New Jersey and Maine to help with power restoration.
“We are so grateful to have these agreements … to have these crews that are willing to leave their families behind, travel thousands of miles to come and help our customers get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible,” Gibbs told Victor.
Gibbs noted two safety messages for Florida customers through Ian’s landfall, namely being proactive in shutting off power before flooding occurs in a home, as well as staying at least 30 feet away from downed power lines which may still have electricity. “Electricity and water do not mix … because this hurricane event is likely going to involve storm surge and flooding, we’re asking customers in those situations to go ahead and shut off power at their breaker,” Gibbs said.
Despite Ian's landfall still being several hours away, multiple locations have already received over 9 inches of rain.
Since the rain began on Monday evening, more than 9.50 inches of rain have fallen in both North Miami and South Miami. Slightly less has fallen at Miami International Airport, with 5.56 inches so far. Elsewhere, Key West International Airport has topped the 6-inch mark. The naval station in Key West has accumulated 6.51 inches.
Wind gusts have continued to increase in strength as Hurricane Ian continues to draw closer to Florida. Late on Tuesday evening, Key West International Airport recorded a wind gust of 79 mph. However, even higher wind gusts were reported elsewhere. Wind gusts of around 90 mph were measured at Smith Shoal and at a buoy just northwest of the Dry Tortugas.