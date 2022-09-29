The center of Ian has traversed Florida and is now over the waters just off the coast of the southeastern U.S., but Ian’s wrath is far from over. AccuWeather is forecasting Ian to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday around midday. The entire coast of South Carolina is under a hurricane warning, with tropical storm warnings expanding farther inland. Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for parts of North Carolina, including Raleigh, Charlotte and Wilmington.
Dramatic footage captured on Wednesday as Ian was bearing down on Bonita Springs, Florida, showed good Samaritans helping a man in a life-threatening situation. The man found himself stranded in a truck that was stalled in chest-deep water. Unable to continue driving, five good Samaritans came to the rescue, pulling the stranded man from the vehicle and carrying him to safety.
A man whose vehicle was trapped in several feet of floodwater in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Sept. 28, was rescued by several good Samaritans as Hurricane Ian swept through the region.
AccuWeather forecasters on Thursday morning revised their latest forecast on Tropical Storm Ian to show the storm becoming a Category 1 hurricane over the open Atlantic. Once the storm moves over the warm ocean waters, Ian is expected to regain enough strength to maintain hurricane status until its projected landfall in South Carolina on Friday. That would be Ian’s second U.S. landfall and third overall after the storm slammed into Cuba on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Ian was located about 25 miles north-northeast Canaveral, Florida, and 285 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina.
Over a dozen rivers in Florida along Hurricane Ian's track have exceeded major flood stage or are forecast to, and several have preliminarily broken records, according to NOAA river gauges. The Horse Creek near Arcadia has shattered its old record of 18.0 feet, cresting at 21.24 feet overnight. That record high reading was set in 2003, but records at this station go back to 1951. According to NOAA, when the river is above 17.7 feet, flooding affects more than 100 homes. The Shingle Creek at Campbell broke its record stage of 62.3 feet set during Hurricane Irma in 2017 early Thursday morning, and the Peace River at Zolfo Springs was still rising after it broke its record of 25 feet set in 1933.
The Horse Creek near Arcadia has shattered its old record of 18.0 feet, cresting at 21.24 feet overnight.
Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday morning: "Right now if you look in central Florida, you're looking at potential major flooding and orange and Seminole counties, St. John's River all the way up potentially into northeast Florida in Jacksonville. The amount of water that's been rising and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood."
Orlando is experiencing one of its wettest months in years due to the intense downpours that Ian unleashed across Florida. Over the course of 72 hours, a weather station in Orlando measured 16.77 inches of rain, nearly three times the typical September rainfall of 6.37 inches. Preliminary weather data from Orlando International Airport shows that the monthly rainfall total is at 22.45 inches, which would make this September the wettest month in city history. The current monthly rainfall record is 19.10, which was set back in October of 1915. One of the highest rainfall totals in Florida has been 18.91 inches in North Port, located near Florida’s Gulf Coast, about 35 miles northwest of Fort Myers and about 30 miles north of where Ian made landfall on Wednesday.
Search and rescue operations ramped up Thursday morning across Florida as Ian continued to dump heavy rainfall across the Sunshine State. AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline captured footage of rescues taking place in the Orlovista neighborhood in Orlando Thursday morning.
The United States Coast Guard shared a video to Twitter of ongoing search and rescue efforts in the Key West area. Officials were also surveying damaged properties in the wake of Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered his thanks Thursday morning for the first responders who were actively looking to rescue those who remain stranded and in harm’s way. “I just want to thank the urban search and rescue teams, the National Guard, the state resources and the Coast Guard for not waiting around but going in there and understanding that time is of the essence and we got a lot of people we need to help,” he said.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday morning that a 72-year-old man died of an apparent drowning during the overnight hours Thursday. The victim went outside his home in the city of Deltona to drain his pool during Ian’s approach, the sheriff’s office said, Deltona is located roughly 25 miles northeast of Orlando. “Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home,” officials said in a statement. “The initial investigation indicates the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain.” After the victim was pulled from the canal he was given CPR when paramedics arrived. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The wrath of Ian has left entire towns in the dark across Florida. As of 8:45 a.m. EDT Thursday, more than 2.6 million electric customers were without power across the state, according to PowerOutage.us. The bulk of the outages was in the area where Ian made landfall, with virtually every resident and business in Hardee County in the dark.
Internet outages and disruptions to cell phone service are also plaguing residents who are cut off from the rest of Florida due to Ian. “Portable towers are on the way for cell service,” the Collier County sheriff’s office said. “Chances are your loved ones do not have [the] ability to contact you.” Utility crews will begin to work to restore power on Thursday as floodwaters recede and Ian moves away from Florida.
Hurricane Ian brought storm surge and torrential rain to Marco Island, which is just southwest of Naples, on Wednesday, flooding multiple roadways across the island. But, by early Thursday morning, the floodwaters had receded, Marco Island Police Department said in an update. Utilities and traffic lights are still out and cell phone coverage is intermittent, the police department wrote.
Jason Beal, a Marco Island resident, shared photos of the flooding on social media on Wednesday. Among the photos, a river of water was pictured covering North Collier Boulevard, which is one of the main roads to get on and off the island. ”The water looked like a stream coming down the road when it came in,” Beal said to AccuWeather. “I think this will be less damage than Irma on Marco [Island].” Beal noted the differences between the two storms, stating Hurricane Irma brought extensive wind damage to the island, while Hurricane Ian was more like a flash flood.
Storm surge, torrential rain and high winds turned streets into rivers and knocked out power on Marco Island in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. (Jason Beal)
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Florida early Thursday morning, allowing for federal aid to be used to help the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The declaration was approved for nine of the hardest-hit counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said in a press release. Other federal resources will be available across the entire state as millions work together to pick up the pieces following the historic storm.
A section of the Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge that leads to Sanibel Island, collapsed on Wednesday night in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The island is a barrier island located just south of where Ian made landfall on Wednesday and is home to around 6,500 people. It is unclear how many people rode out the storm on the island or how long it will take until repairs can be made. Officials are planning to evaluate the rest of the bridge to determine if other sections are at risk of collapse.
AccuWeather forecasters caution that Ian’s center will move across the Florida Peninsula and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. When this occurs, Ian will drift off the coast of northeastern Florida for a period of time before moving inland and making a third landfall. Given Ian’s current track, the most likely timing for its third landfall is late Friday afternoon to early Friday evening. Forecasters have narrowed down landfall to be between Folly Beach and Edisto Beach, both of which are just south of Charleston, South Carolina.
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooded the bottom floor HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte and fierce winds tore off parts of the roof on the fourth floor, Our Quad Cities, a local news source reported. Water gushed down onto the four floor’s intensive care unit (ICU) and staff members used buckets, sheets and trash cans to try and stop the water. Some of the sickest patients — some on ventilators — were evacuated to the second and third floor, which were both not flooded. “The ambulances may be coming soon and we don’t know where to put them in the hospital at this point,” Dr. Birgit Bodine told Our Quad Cities. “Because we’re doubled and tripled up.”
Hurricane Ian joined some infamous company Wednesday, becoming the sixth hurricane designated as Category 4 or more to strike the Gulf Coast since 2017. The storm joins 2018’s Category 5 Hurricane Michael and 2017’s Category 4 Hurricane Irma as hurricanes that made landfall in Florida. Other notable hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast since 2017 include 2017’s Category 4 Hurricane Harvey (first landfall made in Texas), 2020’s Hurricane Laura (first landfall made in Louisiana) and 2021’s Hurricane Ida (first landfall made in Louisiana).
