NYC to have 1st of several chances for snow Sunday night

Snow hasn't fallen in New York City in over 250 days, but that streak is likely to end sooner rather than later with several chances for snow in the offing before Christmas.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather meteorologists say the second of two mini storm systems traveling from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic over the weekend cold spread snowflakes to areas just north and west of Interstate 95.

The weekend will end with a storm in the Northeast that could bring snowflakes to the New York City area. Plowable snow is not expected, but it will mark the start of an active weather pattern across the region that will continue leading up to Christmas.

Weekend storm to track over Northeast

• Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend with dry conditions and highs in the low 40s. Rain will arrive on Sunday with snow mixing in overnight into Monday morning.

• Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected, but weather-related travel delays are possible during the Monday morning commute in the New York City area.

Ski resorts to benefit: The upcoming storm is good news for people chomping at the bit to hit the slopes. Ski resorts in the Poconos and Catskills could receive between 3 and 6 inches of fresh, natural powder with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches possible in some areas.

1st snow since the spring

• While far from a major snowstorm, the upcoming system could deliver the first snowflakes of the season to the Big Apple.

• Accumulating snow has not been measured in New York City since March 9, when 0.4 of an inch accumulated. A trace of snow fell on March 12, March 13 and March 27, but the snow that fell on these dates did not amount to 0.1 of an inch. The last time over an inch of snow fell in the city was on Feb. 13, when 1.3 inches were measured.

Snowfall in recent Decembers: New York City averages 5.5 inches of snow in December, but this benchmark has only been reached once since 2018, and that was two years ago when 10.5 inches fell during a snowstorm on Dec. 16-17, 2020. Last December, the city only measured 0.2 of an inch of snow, all of which fell on Christmas Eve.

Sign of more snow to come?

• AccuWeather long-range forecasters say there will be two more chances for meaningful snow in the Northeast before Christmas.

• The first chance will arrive around Dec. 15-16 and it could be a high-impact system if enough cold air remains in place over the region. The second chance for snow will occur around Dec. 20-22, potentially impacting holiday travelers. If the latter snowstorm occurs, it will increase the chances of a white Christmas.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.