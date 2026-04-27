Southeast faces explosive wildfire activity despite recent rainfall due to exceptional drought

New wildfires are sparking daily in the Southeast with exceptional drought in North Florida, South Georgia and the Carolinas.

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Weekend rain did little to stop the spread of dangerous wildfires in Georgia and Florida, but more impactful storms are on the way.

Wildfires are rapidly spreading across northern Florida and southern Georgia, forcing evacuations, destroying homes and sending thick smoke into communities across the Southeast.

Despite recent rainfall, dangerous fire conditions persist as exceptional drought keeps vegetation primed to burn. Officials warn the brief moisture will do little to stop the ongoing wildfire threat, with more fires likely in the days ahead.

Two of the largest fires in southern Georgia have already burned tens of thousands of acres and continue to grow.

A firefighter uses a hose to blast a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County has scorched more than 22,600 acres and is 33% contained, impacting areas near Atkinson and Waynesville.

The Pineland Road Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is 38% contained in Clinch and Echols counties. Georgia Forestry Commission officials said the fire was started by a stray spark from a welding operation.

While evacuations remain in place for some, on Thursday the Brantley County Sheriff's Office said residents in Zone 11, Southern Browntown, could begin returning home.

"Please remember: the fire is NOT out. There is still heat and smoldering throughout the area. You may see smoke or areas with potential for re-burn. Fire personnel and equipment remain actively working—please use caution and stay aware," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Smoke is also expanding well beyond the fire zones. The U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program says smoke is pushing into new inland areas, including parts of the Interstate 10 corridor.

As rain chances begin increasing on Thursday, the smoke should begin moving to the southeast, according to the latest smoke outlook.

That risk increases when smoke combines with moisture near the ground — sometimes called “super fog” — which can drop visibility to near zero and create life-threatening travel conditions.

Grass fire closes part of Everglades National Park

A grass fire burns along Highway 41 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, in Everglades National Park on April 28, 2026. (Image credit: NPS)

In Florida, more than 120,000 acres have burned so far this year, underscoring how early and intense this wildfire season has become.

A new grass fire in Florida surged in size on Tuesday evening in west Miami-Dade County, forcing part of Everglades National Park to close.

The Highway 41 fire started about 6 miles west of Miami and has burned more than 9,000 acres. It is being fueled by winds, low relative humidity and dry grass and brush. On Friday, firefighters are gaining ground with 65% containment.

The National Park Service closed the park between the L-67 Canal and the L-31 Canal, from U.S. Route 41 south to several miles north of Mahogany Hammock. This includes parking areas, facilities and waterways.

Smoke rises above the Everglades as the Highway 41 Fire continues to burn on April 29, 2026, in Everglades National Park, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drought keeps fire threat high despite recent rain

Rain last weekend marked the first measurable rainfall in weeks for some areas, which was desperately needed. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking widespread rain to soak from Texas to Florida, which will provide some relief for drought and wildfire risks.

Motorists travel through heavy smoke from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Heading into the weekend, Florida remains under elevated wildfire risk over most of the peninsula.

Much of the region remains in exceptional drought, the most severe level on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with hot air, low humidity and gusty winds continuing to fuel the fires.

Drought and water restrictions are also affecting the Carolinas.

In South Carolina this week, the state’s drought committee unanimously voted to upgrade conditions in all four regions from moderate to severe.

Recent rainfall has not been enough to provide relief in North Carolina. The state’s Drought Management Advisory Council says extreme drought has expanded across most of the Piedmont and western parts of the state. Only Union County is in exceptional drought, while 61 counties are classified under extreme drought.

Some communities are now under voluntary or mandatory water conservation measures.

“We get a lot of questions asking: It rained, is the drought over?” said Linwood Peele, supervisor of DEQ Division of Water Resources Water Supply Planning. “With some areas in a more than 15-inch deficit, we are going to need almost twice the normal amount of rainfall per week for a few months to get out. It’s also going to get hotter, and we are going to peak growing season, where water demands are higher.”

Significant rainfall will be needed to significantly reduce the wildfire threat across the Southeast. Some areas may require more than a foot of rain to recover from the drought, according to NOAA, meaning wildfire danger could persist for weeks.