5 killed in small plane crash in Central Texas, authorities say

A Cessna 421C plane crashed with five individuals on board about an hour south of Austin, Texas. Rain could impact recovery efforts on Friday.

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Authorities are investigating a deadly aircraft crash near Wimberley, Texas, that killed five people late Thursday night.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said emergency crews were dispatched around 11:05 p.m. following reports of a downed aircraft in the area. The plane, identified as a Cessna 421C, crashed with five individuals on board. All five occupants were confirmed dead at the scene.

Fire and EMS personnel worked through the early morning hours as part of the response and recovery effort about an hour from Austin.

Preliminary information suggests the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact, Becerra said. Authorities have found no indication of a mid-air collision. A second aircraft flying in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels.

AccuWeather meteorologists say on Thursday night winds were generally out of the north with gusts below 10 mph. There was no rain at the time of the crash.

Rain could impact recovery and investigative efforts on Friday.

“Conditions were quiet at the time of the crash, but the weather turned wetter later overnight. Rain began around 3 a.m. and has continued on and off through the day, which could create muddy and challenging conditions for investigators and recovery crews," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Rain started in Hay County around 3 a.m. CT and is forecast to continue throughout the day.

“Nearly an inch of rain has fallen in the Wimberley area since the early morning hours, with higher totals of roughly 1 to nearly 2 inches reported to the southwest near Spring Lake," Roys said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Officials have not released the identities of those on board, citing the need to notify next of kin.

Check back for updates on this developing story.