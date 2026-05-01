High-altitude storm to bring gusty thunderstorms, spotty rain to California and Southwest

A new storm will move into California this weekend, bringing gusty showers, thunderstorms, small hail with activity spreading into more of the Southwest by early next week.

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A storm high in the atmosphere will spin ashore over California this weekend, setting off locally gusty showers and thunderstorms that could disrupt outdoor plans.

Low-pressure systems can occur at different levels of the atmosphere. Most storms that produce widespread rain and snow are found in the lower levels, but some form 25,000 to 50,000 feet above the ground and can still generate precipitation.

This storm will pivot into the southwestern United States from Saturday night through Tuesday, tracking at altitudes where commercial jets cruise.

Showers and thunderstorms will mainly focus on Northern and Central California, Nevada and Utah from Sunday to Monday. Some showers may reach northwestern California late Saturday into Saturday night.

Daytime heating will help fuel the showers despite the storm’s high-altitude nature.

"Thunderstorms that develop during the midday, afternoon and early evening can produce brief downpours, gusty winds and pea- to marble-sized hail," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

In a couple of extreme cases, funnel clouds may form, and a tornado could briefly touch down.

The storm will shift southeastward early next week to bring spotty showers and thunderstorms to Southern California and parts of Arizona. While rainfall will generally be limited, gusty winds may kick up dust.

At the highest elevations of the Siskiyous, Sierra Nevada and Wasatch, rain may mix with snow. Some ridges and peaks could pick up a small, slushy accumulation.

Outdoor safety tips for this storm

Lightning is a risk with any thunderstorm. Hikers should monitor the sky for building clouds that could produce lightning and move off ridges or high open terrain if storms approach.

Lower-elevation forested areas may offer safer shelter if caught in a storm. Avoid standing under isolated tall trees, as lightning often strikes the tallest objects and can travel through the ground. Golf carts, open-roof vehicles and picnic pavilions do not offer adequate protection from lightning.

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Drenching thunderstorms during the North American monsoon typically pose a higher flash flood risk. While brief downpours are expected with this storm, the overall flash flood risk is low. Any flooding from Sunday to Tuesday would be highly localized.

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