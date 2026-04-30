Quick-thinking Texas police rescue mom from surging floodwater using jumper cables

The mother and 3 children were trapped in their car Saturday during heavy rain and flooding in a Dallas suburb.

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Police rescued a mother from a car stranded in fast-moving floodwaters in White Settlement, Texas, on April 25. Her children escaped earlier and were safe. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Flash flooding led to a dramatic rescue over the weekend in Texas when a mother and her three young children were caught in a car in rushing water.

A White Settlement police sergeant saw the vehicle become stranded on Western Hills Boulevard around 11 p.m. and immediately called for backup.

The officer said fast-moving floodwater had risen around the car in a channel that feeds into a nearby creek.

Sgt. John Banner said he spotted the three children outside the vehicle and quickly brought them into his patrol car. The mother remained inside and was unable to reach higher ground due to the strong current.

Rushing flood water in White Settlement, Texas, on April 26, 2026, as police secure a woman in her car. (Image: White Settlement Police Department via Storyful)

Body camera video shows Banner and another officer devising a plan to use jumper cables to secure the woman, placing them under her arms and around her chest until firefighters could arrive.

“This will have to work,” Officer Christopher Wiseman can be heard saying in the video.

After the White Settlement Fire Department arrived, crews attached a cable to the car and pulled it from the water. Throughout the rescue, officers continued talking to the woman to help keep her calm.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook commended the officers’ actions and quick thinking.

“I am grateful for the proactive response of Sergeant John Banner, his team of officers, our WEST COMM Dispatch Center, partner agencies and Fire Department during this dangerous situation of heavy rainfall that fell within a short period of time that caused rapid flooding in the area,” Cook said. “Law enforcement officers put the highest priority on the preservation of life and this was evident based upon getting creative and using a pair of jumper cables to serve as an additional safety tool until the car was pulled from danger by our Fire Department.”

Following the rescue, the department said officers will now be equipped with water rescue throw bags for similar emergencies.