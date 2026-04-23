Lake Lure reopens ahead of Memorial Day as recovery from Helene continues

The opening of Lake Lure marks a significant milestone for Hurricane Helene recovery in Western North Carolina.

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After the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024, Lake Lure in Western North Carolina is preparing to reopen to the public as refilling efforts near completion.

After more than a year of recovery work following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in 2024, Lake Lure, North Carolina, has reached a major milestone, reopening to the public in April as refilling efforts near completion.

Lake Lure in North Carolina at full pond, on April 20, 2026, more than a year after Hurricane Helene. (Image: Town of Lake Lure)

The Town of Lake Lure announced a Phase One “soft opening” as continued progress in recovery efforts and improving lake conditions is made. The lake reopened to visitors April 21, marking the first public access since the hurricane.

Officials said lake levels have returned to full pond, allowing the town to begin safely reintroducing access while continuing restoration work. The phased reopening will also allow crews to confirm that safety measures, operations and access points are functioning as intended under full pond conditions.

The lake had been drained to remove massive amounts of debris and sediment left behind by historic flooding when Helene tore through the region in September 2024. Refilling began in early February, signaling a turning point in restoring one of western North Carolina’s most important tourism and economic hubs.

An aerial view of Lake Lure, North Carolina in September 2025, one year after Hurricane Helene's devastating flooding.

During this initial phase, access remains limited. Non-motorized recreation such as kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing and swimming is permitted, while activities like water skiing and tubing remain temporarily restricted due to potential hazards, including submerged debris.

Lake Lure in North Carolina at full pond, on April 20, 2026, more than a year after Hurricane Helene. (Image: Town of Lake Lure)

Town officials said conditions will continue to be evaluated, with additional phases of reopening to be announced at a later date. A broader reopening is still expected by Memorial Day weekend, marking the traditional start of the summer season.