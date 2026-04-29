Rain to douse southern US wildfire risk, ease drought into weekend

A widespread storm will bring soaking rain from Texas to Florida, easing drought and wildfire risk, before turning north with chilly rain and possible coastal impacts along the East Coast this weekend.

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Storms to end April and kick off May aren’t likely to end the drought plaguing the Southeast, but they’ll certainly help.

The same storm set to bring late-season snow to Colorado will drench areas from New Mexico and Texas to Florida and Georgia in the coming days. The storm will help reduce fire risk and ease drought conditions before turning northward along the Atlantic coast this weekend.

While a rare midspring rainstorm in the South may disrupt travel and outdoor plans, the moisture is desperately needed.

Weeks and months of abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions have turned parts of the region into a tinderbox, contributing to thousands of brushfires—some of which have grown significantly in size and forced evacuations in Florida and Georgia.

In some cases, rainfall deficits since the start of 2026 are running 6-12 inches below the historical average.

With the growing season underway and longer, sunnier days boosting evaporation, rainfall is now more critical than ever for agriculture, reservoirs and recreation.

A soaking rain for tens of millions

Most in the region will welcome rainfall that does not cause flooding. And, for the most part, the rainstorm will not lead to flooding. However, there will be a few exceptions where a couple of inches of rain could fall in an hour, especially in hard-pan soil areas of Texas and in urban areas along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors.

A general 1–4 inches of rain is expected, with the heaviest totals—more than 2 inches—likely from west-central Texas to northern Louisiana and west-central Mississippi. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall is 10 inches.

Motorists should reduce speed on highways and use caution at intersections. A buildup of oil and other residues, when mixed with water, can make these surfaces extra slick and can substantially increase stopping distances.

In much of the storm's wet zone, the rain will be chilly, with some places rivaling record-low high temperatures for the date.

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While the bulk of the rain will focus along the upper Gulf Coast, some downpours will also occur in parts of South Texas and central and South Florida.

"Showers and thunderstorms are in the offing for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami on Sunday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said. "Rain tires will likely be needed for the slick conditions, but the real danger for drivers will be blowing spray and reduced visibility on the straightaways."

Elevated fire risk in Florida ahead of rain

Ahead of the rain this weekend, an elevated wildfire risk will be in effect over a large portion of the peninsula on Thursday, perhaps extending to Friday and Saturday in some areas. Those enjoying or working in the outdoors are urged to be especially careful with open flames, power equipment and any situation that can produce sparks or burning embers.

This setup, featuring an area of low pressure tracking eastward along the I-10 corridor, has the potential to produce severe thunderstorms from Friday to Saturday night along the immediate upper Gulf Coast.

Locally severe storms to impact upper Gulf Coast

The most common problems from the storms will be torrential downpours, lightning strikes and sudden strong wind gusts. In a few cases, waterspouts or tornadoes may briefly form.

Rain to spread northward along East Coast this weekend

After the storm crosses the Gulf Coast states, it will turn northward along the Atlantic coast for a time this weekend.

The western edge of the soaking rain is likely to align near the I-85 corridor in the Carolinas and Virginia. At least a few hours of much-needed rain is in store from Atlanta to Charlotte and Richmond, Virginia. In keeping pace with the chilly nature of the storm in the south, this will be a cold rain in the coastal Northeast.

Unless the storm shifts farther west this weekend, steady rain is forecast to slip just to the southeast of Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. These locations and others in the Northeast will receive some rain before the end of the week.

If the storm shifts farther west this weekend, wet snowflakes could mix in along the northwestern fringe in the mid-Atlantic states and New England.

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