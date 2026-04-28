2 full moons will light up May 2026, including a rare blue moon

This year will feature 13 full moons instead of the typical 12, a rare celestial lineup.

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On April 6, Artemis II recorded Earth setting beyond the Moon’s horizon during a historic flyby, marking a record human spaceflight distance of 252,756 miles.

May will bring an unusual treat for skywatchers: two full moons in a single calendar month, a relatively rare occurrence that happens only every few years.

The first full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will reach its peak on May 1. The name rightly reflects the explosion of spring blooms (and seasonal allergies) typically seen across North America this time of year. The name is rooted in traditional seasonal observations and is one of several used historically to mark changes in nature during late spring.

Peak illumination happens at 1:23 p.m. EDT, but the moon will also appear full the two days prior.

File photo: The 'Flower Moon,' rises behind Temple of Poseidon on May 12, 2025, in Cape Sunion, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

The second full moon will arrive on May 31, earning the title of a “blue moon” because it is the second full moon within the same month. Despite the name, the moon will not appear blue. The term is tied to the calendar rather than the moon’s color.

The peak happens at 4:45 a.m. EDT but will best be viewed early in the morning on May 31 and the night of May 30.

This late-month full moon also comes with another distinction: it will be a micromoon, meaning it occurs when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. As a result, it can appear slightly smaller and dimmer in the sky compared to an average full moon, though the difference is subtle and may be difficult to notice without careful observation.

Having two full moons in one month is the result of the moon’s cycle, which lasts about 29.5 days. Because that cycle does not align perfectly with the length of calendar months, there are occasional instances when a month begins with a full moon and ends with another.