Much-needed snow to close out April, start May in Colorado Rockies

A spring snowstorm will blanket the mountains of Colorado into the start of May, providing a small boost in snow following an unusually dry winter season.

Copied

When you download the free AccuWeather app, you gain access to one of the most important tools to help make the best weather-impacted decisions. Here’s how MinuteCast® will help with outdoor plans.

A late-season storm will bring much-needed snow to the Colorado Rockies late this week as cold air from Canada interacts with moisture originating from the Pacific Ocean.

The storm is forecast to bring cold rain to Denver while producing accumulating snow across the central Rockies from Thursday into Friday. Snow will be mainly confined to higher elevations, with a mix of rain and snow in the foothills and mid-level terrain.

It will be far from the blockbuster snowstorm, with some ridges and peaks picking up 6–12 inches of snow. At this point in the season, any moisture is beneficial—especially in the form of snow. As it melts in late spring and early summer, snowpack provides a steady supply of runoff to streams and rivers, lasting from days to months depending on depth.

A severe snow drought has gripped much of the interior West this winter, which could have significant impacts on the Colorado River this summer.

Aspen, Colorado, has received just 29% of its typical seasonal snowfall. Similarly, Steamboat Springs has recorded less than 50% of the historical average snowfall.

Philip Anderson walks through dry pasture that's normally covered in snow in the early spring, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Water levels at Lake Mead and hydroelectric output at Hoover Dam remain above the record lows of 2022 but are declining and still near their lowest levels since the 1930s. Large areas of agriculture across parts of the Great Basin also depend on Colorado River water.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The North American monsoon can help offset winter deficits by bringing tropical moisture and humidity that sets off thunderstorms over the interior West. However, its rainfall is often sporadic and localized and may not fully offset high summer evaporation unless activity is near or above average.

Meanwhile, Denver, on the eastern slopes of the Rockies and outside the Colorado River Basin, has also experienced a snow drought, with less than 60% of its average snowfall to date.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.