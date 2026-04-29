'I almost busted into tears': Tornado survivor recalls emerging from storm shelter in Oklahoma

A man in Caney, Oklahoma, survived a likely tornado after reaching a storm shelter moments before his home was destroyed.

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“It makes you wanna vomit,” Chase Hunter told a storm chaser while standing amid the wreckage that used to be his home.

Tuesday marked the sixth consecutive day of severe weather and tornadoes across the central United States, and in one town in southern Oklahoma, just a few minutes made the difference between life and death.

Chase Hunter was watching the news when a tornado warning was issued for Caney, Oklahoma. He rushed to a nearby storm shelter, and moments later, his home was torn apart.

When Hunter emerged from the shelter, he was met with a scene of destruction.

"Just kind of tough to open that shelter and see it because you don't realize it, you know, being that impactful," Hunter said, while standing next to the debris. "You see it on the online all the time, houses being destroyed, but then when you really see it being your own, it, it makes you wanna vomit."

"I almost busted into tears," he added.

Storm survivor Chase Hunter stands among the damage and debris in Caney, Oklahoma, in the wake of Tuesday's severe weather. (Brandon Clement/CorClips)

Miraculously, several RVs parked a few hundred feet away were still upright and appeared to escape major damage.

A storm survey is planned to determine the track of the likely tornado and assign it a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

"It's not something anybody should have to go through, but it's all replaceable," Hunter said. "We're alive, and that's what matters."