Stranded humpback whale 'Timmy' guided to safety in complex rescue off Germany’s Baltic coast

Timmy was named after Timmendorfer Beach, located near the Baltic island where he became stranded four weeks ago.

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Timmy, named after Timmendorfer beach near where he has been stranded, was first spotted around a month ago. Rescue workers guided him into a barge to be pulled out to the North Sea.

Rescuers celebrated success Tuesday after a stranded humpback whale nicknamed “Timmy” was carefully relocated from shallow Baltic waters onto a specialized barge near the Island of Poel, Germany.

The juvenile male had spent weeks trapped in low-salinity waters that whales typically avoid, raising concerns among scientists that the animal may have been disoriented or ill. First spotted about a month ago, Timmy repeatedly ran aground on sandbanks, complicating efforts to guide him back to open sea, according to Reuters.

"Timmy" the whale lies in a flooded cargo ship shortly before the Danish border (photo taken from an airplane). The humpback whale rescued from a shallow bay off Wismar is being transported towards the North Sea. The marine mammal had previously been stuck in the bay of the island of Poel for four weeks. (Photo by Philip Dulian/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In a delicate operation, crews dredged a temporary channel to lead the whale toward a water-filled barge normally used to transport ships. The vessel will be used to move Timmy closer to the North Sea, where conditions are more suitable for humpback whales.

Felix Bohnsack, technical head of the private rescue initiative, described the moment the whale entered the barge on his own.

“This weight and with it a bit of pressure really lifted off my heart when the whale, the humpback whale, just swam right into our barge, without our help, without any extra mental pressure from us that we had been exerting. I can’t put it into words. There isn't a sentence I could make that could describe it,” Bohnsack told Reuters.

Timmy was named after Timmendorfer Beach, located near the Baltic island where he became stranded.

The whale is transported by two tugboats in a flooded cargo ship off the Danish coast on Wednesday morning (photo taken from an airplane). The humpback whale recovered from a shallow bay off Wismar is transported towards the North Sea. The marine mammal had previously been stuck in the bay of the island of Poel for four weeks. (Photo by Philip Dulian/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The rescue effort has drawn widespread attention across Germany and beyond, sparking debate over whether intervening in such situations is humane. Some experts argue that human interference can add stress to already vulnerable animals, while others say action is necessary when marine life becomes trapped in hazardous conditions.

Crews are preparing for the next phase of transporting Timmy back toward deeper waters.