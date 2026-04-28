Severe weather on the move into southern, eastern US through midweek

Severe storms with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will shift from the middle of the United States to the South and East through midweek, with renewed threats focusing on the Gulf Coast by the weekend.

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Mammatus clouds appeared at sunset after a tornado-warned storm moved through Imperial, Missouri, just outside St. Louis, on April 27.

After hundreds of severe weather incidents and dozens of tornadoes since last Thursday across the central United States, dangerous storms will shift south and east on Tuesday and Wednesday. By this weekend, severe storms may impact the Gulf Coast.

More than 900 preliminary severe weather reports were recorded from Thursday to Monday, including nearly 60 tornadoes. Almost 300 reports came in on Monday alone. As of Tuesday morning, about 225,000 customers were without power in the Midwest.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

Tuesday night's severe storms to pack significant tornado risk

Storms into Tuesday night will remain very active, bringing high winds, damaging hail, tornadoes and the risk of flash flooding. Arkansas will be in the center of AccuWeather’s moderate severe weather threat zone.

A front that has triggered storms since the weekend is now shifting south and east, and storms will track along with it.

"The severe thunderstorm and tornado threat includes Shreveport, Louisiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; Dallas; and Little Rock, Arkansas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Some of the strongest storms may reach peak intensity after dark, which will add to the danger."

A few tornadoes could remain on the ground for several minutes, increasing the risk of extensive damage and casualties.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will extend from central Texas to eastern Alabama and Tennessee, as well as southern Missouri, southern Illinois and south-central Kentucky into Tuesday night.

Farther northeast, thunderstorms will extend from the Ohio Valley into West Virginia and western Pennsylvania through Tuesday night. While some may bring torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds, most will remain below severe limits.

Severe weather threat to linger on Wednesday with focus on the Southern, Eastern states

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will split into two main areas.

One zone of severe thunderstorms—with high winds, hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes—will focus along the I-10 corridor from central Texas to the Florida Panhandle Wednesday into Wednesday night. The risk may extend northward into the I-20 corridor in northern Louisiana and central Mississippi if a storm system that focuses severe weather strengthens.

Southern U.S. metro areas at risk on Wednesday include Houston, San Antonio, Austin, New Orleans, Jackson, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.

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Farther northeast, a second area of locally severe thunderstorms will develop Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Severe thunderstorms capable of high winds, damaging hail and a few tornadoes are expected from eastern Kentucky and northeastern Tennessee into much of West Virginia and Virginia. The risk will also extend into central and northern North Carolina through Wednesday evening.

Cities in the eastern U.S. at risk on Wednesday include Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and Charleston and Beckley, West Virginia.

Severe threat to redevelop near Gulf Coast by week’s end

From late this week into the weekend, additional severe thunderstorms are expected from Texas to northern Florida and southern Georgia as the front stalls near the I-10 and I-20 corridors. Storms will tend to track from west to east along the boundary. separating warm and humid air near the Gulf and cool air over the interior U.S.

That same pattern is also expected to bring beneficial rain to drought- and wildfire-prone areas, though it may lead to localized flash flooding. While long-term drought may persist, the soaking rain, followed by spring greenup and more humid conditions in May, could help end the region’s spring wildfire threat.

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