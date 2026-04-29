Texas tornado shreds homes, buildings following weekend twisters near Dallas-Fort Worth

A tornado caused massive damage to an industrial area and homes in Mineral Wells, Texas on Tuesday, following tornadoes over the weekend in the Dallas area.

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Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby captured this video showing incredible destruction across the town of Mineral Wells.

A tornado flattened homes and warehouses in Mineral Wells, Texas, Tuesday during rush hour, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

An Enhanced Fujita Scale rating for the tornado will be determined after a NWS team surveys the storm damage on Wednesday.

Tuesday's damage in Mineral Wells, 80 miles west of Dallas, comes after deadly tornadoes Saturday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Runaway Bay, Texas, just 30 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, while another EF1 twister was surveyed in Springtown, 15 miles northwest of Tuesday's damage.

Several people in the tornado's path were treated for injuries on scene or taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening, but no fatalities were reported. A curfew was put in effect for parts of Mineral Wells starting Tuesday night.

Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby was in Mineral Wells and recorded the video above showing the damage, including buildings shredded by the twister.

“The whole place… destroyed,” a resident said after an tornado tore through Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, damaging businesses, flipping 18-wheelers and leaving debris scattered across the area.

Damage from the tornado began in the Country Club Estates neighborhood and tracked southeast to the National Vietnam War Museum, including a manufacturing complex with facilities for PECOFacet and Parker Hannifin. Tractor-trailers were also flipped in the area.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), Texas has had 20 preliminary tornado reports so far this year, mainly in March and April.