Southeast wildfires explode in Florida, Georgia as smoke spreads and evacuations continue

New wildfires are sparking daily in the Southeast with exceptional drought in North Florida and South Georgia.

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The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County, Georgia, continues to burn and has destroyed at least 87 homes. The fire is 6% contained and has burned 22,615 acres as of April 27.

Wildfires are rapidly spreading across northern Florida and southern Georgia, forcing evacuations, destroying homes and sending thick smoke into communities across the Southeast.

Despite weekend rainfall, dangerous fire conditions persist as exceptional drought keeps vegetation primed to burn. Officials warn the brief moisture will do little to stop the ongoing wildfire threat, with more fires likely in the days ahead.

Two of the largest fires in southern Georgia have already burned tens of thousands of acres and continue to grow.

A firefighter uses a hose to blast a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County has scorched more than 22,000 acres and is just 6% contained, impacting areas near Atkinson and Waynesville.

The Pineland Road Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is 10% contained in Clinch and Echols counties. Georgia Forestry Commission officials said the fire was started by a stray spark from a welding operation.

Evacuations remain in place for both fires as crews battle flames and shifting conditions.

Brantley County Manager Joey Cason said residents are anxious to return home, but officials are prioritizing safety.

“Just understand that safety is the biggest concern that this whole group is worried about,” Cason said. “Those roads will be reopened just as soon as it’s possible.”

Fire danger could ramp up again later this week. Increasing winds are expected to dry out fuels further and could cause flames to spread more quickly after a brief lull late Sunday into Monday.

Smoke is also expanding well beyond the fire zones. The U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program says smoke is pushing into new inland areas, including parts of the Interstate 10 corridor.

“Highest smoke levels will be concentrated south and west of the Highway 82 fire over Brantley County into tonight,” the outlook stated. “Roadway visibilities may be locally restricted and become hazardous during the overnight and early morning hours in the vicinity of fires, as smoke settles into drainages and low spots.”

Wildfires and smoke in the Southeast, on Monday, April 27, 2026.

That risk increases when smoke combines with moisture near the ground — sometimes called “super fog” — which can drop visibility to near zero and create life-threatening travel conditions.

In Florida, nearly 120,000 acres have burned so far this year, underscoring how early and intense this wildfire season has become. One of the largest fires, the Railroad Fire in Clay and Putnam counties, has burned nearly 4,800 acres and is nearing full containment.

Welcome rain falls, but drought keeps fire threat high

Rain over the weekend marked the first measurable rainfall in weeks for some areas, but officials say it will provide only temporary relief.

Motorists travel through heavy smoke from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“While it was not nearly enough to put the fires out, it may help slow fire activity temporarily to give crews an opportunity to make some good progress,” the Georgia Forestry Commission said.

Much of the region remains in exceptional drought, the most severe level on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with hot air, low humidity and gusty winds continuing to fuel the fires.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking more rain for the Southeast this week, beginning Tuesday.

"Not all of the rain will fall at once. It will come in several rounds of thunderstorms over multiple days. A general 1–4 inches of rain is forecast through the weekend from central and northern Texas to northern Alabama and western Tennessee," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "Farther east, from northern Florida to North Carolina, 0.50–1.00 inch of rain is likely."

Significant rainfall will be needed to significantly reduce the threat. Some areas may require more than a foot of rain to recover from the drought, according to NOAA, meaning wildfire danger could persist for weeks.