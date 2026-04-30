May's biggest astronomy events include shooting stars, planetary meet-up and rare Blue Moon

The moon will be the centerpiece of almost every major astronomical happening in May, including a meet-up with Venus and Jupiter.

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The full moon has long been linked to chaotic nights, yet studies show no spike in hospital visits or calls, though some people may sleep less in the days leading up to the full moon.

May will be a month packed with astronomical sights and will end the same way it starts — with a full moon. In between, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower will send shooting stars across the night sky, and Venus will pair up with the crescent moon after sunset.

Full Flower Moon: May 1

The month will begin with the spring-themed Flower Moon rising on the night of Friday, May 1.

"The appearance of flowers in abundance inspired the name for this Moon, a term used by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

The full moon rises beyond artwork atop the Kansas City Convention Center, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Other nicknames for May's full moon include the Budding Moon, the Planting Moon and the Frog Moon.

Eta Aquarid meteor shower: May 5-6

Shooting stars will return to the night sky just a few nights after the Flower Moon as the Eta Aquarids peak on the night of May 5 into the early hours of May 6.

The best viewing will come during the hours before dawn. The shower is strongest in the Southern Hemisphere, where there can be as many as 60 meteors per hour, but people across the Northern Hemisphere may still count as many as 30 meteors per hour under a dark, clear sky.

The Milky Way and three meteors in the sky over a lake. (Getty Images/j2chav)

The Eta Aquarids are created by debris from Halley's Comet. After this shower, the next major meteor shower will not peak until the end of July.

Moon-Venus conjunction: May 18

The best planetary pairing of the month will unfold after sunset on May 18, when Venus appears close to the crescent moon with Jupiter hanging overhead.

The pairing should be easy to spot without a telescope about an hour after sunset in the western sky.

Venus shining next to the crescent moon .(Getty Images/Jordan Lye)

An encore will follow on the next evening, although the moon will appear higher in the sky, almost directly between Venus and Jupiter.

Blue Moon: May 31

May will end with a second full moon on May 31, creating a rare Blue Moon. A Blue Moon happens when two full moons occur in the same calendar month, and despite the name, the moon will not actually look blue.

A plane ascends in front of a blue moon rising seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Friday, July 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The last time there were two full moons in the same month was in August of 2023, a calendrical coincidence that will not happen again until December 2028.

The upcoming event is also different from a "seasonal Blue Moon," which occurs when there are four full moons in an astronomical season, the third of which earns the nickname. The most recent example of this took place on Aug. 19, 2024.