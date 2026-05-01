First tornado in nearly 2 years confirmed in West Virginia

An EF1 tornado in Fayette County, West Virginia, uprooted and snapped trees Wednesday and was the first tornado in nearly 2 years for the state.

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An EF1 tornado in Oak Hill, West Virginia, was the first confirmed tornado in the state since the fall of 2024.

An EF1 tornado uprooted trees and caused minor roof damage in West Virginia on Wednesday evening, marking the first twister in the state since September 2024.

According to the National Weather Service office in Charleston, the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. northeast of Fayetteville and lasted less than 10 minutes.

Tree damage photographed on April 30, 2026, during a damage survey by the NWS Charleston, West Virginia office. (Image credit: NWS)

Survey teams confirmed peak winds of up to 110 mph, consistent with EF1 damage on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornado caused extensive tree damage near the end of its path. It also crossed U.S. 60 less than 2 miles south of where an EF2 tornado touched down on April 2, 2024.

Wednesday’s tornado was the first in the state since Sept. 25, 2024. It is the fifth documented tornado in Fayette County since 1961, according to the NWS.