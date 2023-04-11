Less than a week apart in April 1998, violent tornadoes devastated two southern United States cities, killing dozens and debunking the myth that tornadoes can't occur in major cities. The disasters occurred years before the smartphone and social media era; tornado warnings could only be received via television, radio, and tornado sirens.
ROCK CREEK, AL - APRIL 10, 1998: Mike Johnson looks over what is left of Rock Creek, Alabama, home 10 April that was destroyed after a tornado ripped through the southeast US. At least 26 people were killed and some 150 homes were destroyed.
On April 8, 1998, three significant tornadoes struck central Alabama, including one F5 twister that damaged buildings on the outskirts of Birmingham. The F5 tornado tracked over 30 miles from Tuscaloosa County into Jefferson County, lifting from the ground just short of downtown high rises -- and the Birmingham airport.
Fatalities climbed in the days after the outbreak to 41, with 32 killed by the F5 tornado. It was the worst twister in Alabama since 1977 and would be the worst until the 2011 super tornado outbreak. Matthew Seals, who lost his 8-year-old son to the F5 in Oak Grove, Alabama, is now an advocate for wearing helmets when sheltering from a tornado.
FILE - In this April 19, 1998 file photo, Meg Evans, right, hugs Mary Lloyd Pearson after seeing the damage done to St. Ann's Episcopal Church by a tornado in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Just one week later, tragedy struck the South again when more than a dozen tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee. An F3 twister tore through downtown Nashville. While that tornado grabbed the media spotlight, an F5 tornado also touched down in rural Wayne County, sweeping homes from their foundations and throwing a pickup truck the length of a football field.
In downtown Nashville, windows were blown out of buildings, construction cranes were toppled, and 35 buildings were declared structurally unsound after heavy damage. The tornado was the first F2 or higher strength to hit a city's downtown area in over 20 years, and, along with the Birmingham tornado just a week prior, helped debunk the myth that strong tornadoes cannot hit cities.
Easter is a bit of a holiday weather oddity due to its date shifting around so much (it can occur between March 22 and April 25). Snow and winter weather often dominate the Easter headlines because, more often than not, Easter Sunday is a warm reminder that spring is on the way. One example is Binghamton, New York, where 6.1 inches of snow was measured on April 7, 1996. Explore more Easter weather history in this article.
Binghamton, New York, picked up 6.1 inches of snow on April 7, 1996, which was Easter Sunday.
Spring is also severe weather season and one major event stands out in Easter weather history. A widespread and deadly tornado outbreak affected the southeastern United States on Easter Sunday and Monday, April 12–13, 2020. The outbreak spawned more than 141 tornadoes and killed more than 30 people.
Hurricane Ian was the storm that defined the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season with communities across Florida still grappling with the aftermath of one of the most catastrophic weather events in the United States last year.
Hurricane Ian near landfall.
On Monday, April 3, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) released its final analysis of Hurricane Ian. When reanalyzing data from the monstrous hurricane, meteorologists found that it was stronger than previously thought, propelling Ian into the upper echelon of hurricane intensity. Take a deeper look at the history in this AccuWeather article.
TIROS 1, the first weather satellite, became operational on April 1, 1960 and transmitted the first live satellite photo of the planet from space.
Weather History: April 1, 1960: TIROS 1, the first weather satellite, became operational. (Artist's conception)
Although TIROS 1 was only active for 78 days, it began a decades-long stretch of satellite data collection that continually improved into the real-time satellite images we use today.
TIROS 1, the first weather satellite, became operational on April 1, 1960.
The EF1 tornado in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023, was a rare event, but according to TornadoArchive.com, Los Angeles has a surprisingly rich tornado history, with a number of F2 twisters touching down in the region over the years. Recently, however, only one EF0 twister has been recorded near the downtown area since 2005. The last F2 was March 1, 1983, while the last EF1 was on Jan. 19, 2010.
Los Angeles Tornado History 1680-2021
Editor's Note: The Storm Prediction Center adopted the "EF" scale on Feb. 1, 2007. Tornadoes before that date were rated with the "F" scale.
Hundreds of tornadoes have been recorded throughout February, including 195 major tornadoes of F3-F5 strength across the United States since 1680. The most recent significant tornado outbreak was Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020, when 37 tornadoes, including seven EF2s, moved through the South.
A plot of tornado tracks between Feb. 1 and 28 between 1680 and 2021
In 2008, the "Super Tuesday Outbreak" killed more than 60 people after dropping 86 tornadoes, including five devastating EF4s in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama. The most powerful twister in February occurred on Feb. 21, 1971, and is the only F5 tornado recorded in the U.S. in February. That twister ripped from northeastern Louisiana into Mississippi on a 109.2-mile track, killing 47 people and injuring more than 500.
The "Leap Day Tornado Outbreak" on Feb. 29, 2012, spawned 42 tornadoes across seven states, including an EF4 that struck Harrisburg, Illinois. That twister killed eight and injured over 100 people.
