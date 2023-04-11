Less than a week apart in April 1998, violent tornadoes devastated two southern United States cities, killing dozens and debunking the myth that tornadoes can't occur in major cities. The disasters occurred years before the smartphone and social media era; tornado warnings could only be received via television, radio, and tornado sirens.

ROCK CREEK, AL - APRIL 10, 1998: Mike Johnson looks over what is left of Rock Creek, Alabama, home 10 April that was destroyed after a tornado ripped through the southeast US. At least 26 people were killed and some 150 homes were destroyed. STEVEN R. SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images

On April 8, 1998, three significant tornadoes struck central Alabama, including one F5 twister that damaged buildings on the outskirts of Birmingham. The F5 tornado tracked over 30 miles from Tuscaloosa County into Jefferson County, lifting from the ground just short of downtown high rises -- and the Birmingham airport.

Fatalities climbed in the days after the outbreak to 41, with 32 killed by the F5 tornado. It was the worst twister in Alabama since 1977 and would be the worst until the 2011 super tornado outbreak. Matthew Seals, who lost his 8-year-old son to the F5 in Oak Grove, Alabama, is now an advocate for wearing helmets when sheltering from a tornado.

FILE - In this April 19, 1998 file photo, Meg Evans, right, hugs Mary Lloyd Pearson after seeing the damage done to St. Ann's Episcopal Church by a tornado in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

Just one week later, tragedy struck the South again when more than a dozen tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee. An F3 twister tore through downtown Nashville. While that tornado grabbed the media spotlight, an F5 tornado also touched down in rural Wayne County, sweeping homes from their foundations and throwing a pickup truck the length of a football field.

In downtown Nashville, windows were blown out of buildings, construction cranes were toppled, and 35 buildings were declared structurally unsound after heavy damage. The tornado was the first F2 or higher strength to hit a city's downtown area in over 20 years, and, along with the Birmingham tornado just a week prior, helped debunk the myth that strong tornadoes cannot hit cities.