Perilous blizzard to thrash Midwest followed by dangerous flash freeze

A major storm will strike 13 states of the Midwest with travel-stopping blizzard conditions and temperatures forecast to crash into the teens, single digits and even below zero F

Yet another significant weather system will pummel parts of the central and eastern United States into the weekend, including blizzard conditions, intense winds and severe weather.

Time is quickly running out to gear up for a powerful storm with blizzard conditions headed for the central Plains to the Great Lakes region Friday into Saturday. Those living in the storm’s path will want to prepare, as AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the storm has the potential to shut down travel due to heavy snow accumulation, strong winds, extensive blowing and drifting snow and plummeting temperatures.

A weak disturbance will affect the Midwest with areas of light snow and flurries into Thursday, but a new major storm is coming just three to four days after a big winter storm hit much of the region.

Not only will motorists be at risk of becoming stranded in the new storm due to accidents and rapid snow accumulation, but frigid air and brutal winds could create dangerous and life-threatening AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures for people and animals caught outdoors.

A storm that is poised to become stronger and much colder than the massive storm that hit the central United States from Monday to Tuesday was progressing quickly southeastward through the interior West at midweek, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"As the storm turns the corner and heads northeastward over the southern Plains on Thursday night and Friday, the strengthening process will begin with a vengeance as Arctic air is injected," Rayno stated.

The storm's central pressure may decrease so fast that it may undergo bombogenesis or become a bomb cyclone. The official designation for such a storm occurs when the barometric pressure drops 0.71 of an inch of mercury (24 millibars) or more within 24 hours. The faster the pressure drops, the faster winds rush in to replace the air. In effect, the storm becomes a massive wind machine that can cause power outages and property damage and create near-zero visibility in snow and blowing snow (blizzard).

Blizzard conditions may expand to at least eight states and 150,000 square miles of the Midwest, including rural, suburban and major metro areas.

Even though Chicago escaped the storm on Tuesday with a light to moderate amount of snow, it is in the crosshairs of the storm's worst blizzard conditions from Friday night to Saturday morning. However, travel conditions will deteriorate quickly as the storm gets underway Friday afternoon, and travel may be nearly impossible as the storm rages and in its wake for a time.

The storm is on track to deliver 8-12 inches of snow to downtown Chicago, with some neighborhoods where 12-18 inches may pile up. Blowing and drifting snow on top of that will result in snowdrifts several feet high that can cause vehicles to be stuck on highways.

There are far too many towns, cities and major highways that may be hit hard by the winter storm and/or blizzard conditions to mention them all. However, some cities on the list include the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois; Grand Rapids, Michigan; South Bend, Indiana; and Milwaukee. Some major Interstate highways likely to experience dangerous travel and possible shutdowns include 39, 55, 75, 80, 90, 94, 96 and 196.

As Arctic air blasts in during the second half of the storm and in its wake, plunging temperatures will quickly cause slush and standing water to freeze over portions of the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys, as well as the Great Lakes region. Temperatures are forecast to crash into the teens, single digits and even below zero F in the wake of the storm this weekend over a large portion of the Central states.

Rain or a wintry mix south and east of the blizzard zone may end as a period of accumulating snow. Forecasters recommend that anyone with travel plans check their local AccuWeather forecast for their destination and multiple points along the way, as conditions will vary significantly during the storm.

With heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to target many major hubs in the Midwest, including Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as the major hubs of Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York City and others in the East and South, flight delays and cancellations will abound by Saturday. Keeping aircraft and runways free of snow and ice during the storm could be difficult in parts of the Midwest.

The storm will have wintry impacts over the interior Northeast at the onset from Friday night to early Saturday. Several inches of snow or a wintry mix can make roads from the central Appalachians to northern New England slippery.

A new round of heavy rain and gusty winds will affect many East areas with new surges of high water on area streams and rivers this weekend. The same storm system will trigger severe weather and more tornadoes from Thursday night to Friday evening in the Southeast states.

"Winds on the back side of the massive storm may be stronger, more extensive and longer lasting in the Midwest and Northeast than from the storm to start the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

In areas hit by mostly rain thus far this winter, or where the last storm brought a rapid thaw, the risk of trees toppling over in the soggy ground will be high. Where the power goes out, plunging temperatures may leave hundreds of thousands of people in the cold and the dark this weekend.

The strong winds around the storm will lead to lakeshore flooding and, eventually, freezing spray. As cold air wraps around the Great Lakes region this weekend, bands of exceptionally heavy lake-effect snow will unfold and could affect cities such as Buffalo, New York.

The frigid air in the wake of the storm will penetrate deep into the South and push toward the Atlantic coast.

There is the potential for frozen pipes and water main breaks in the Southern states, and one or more storms with snow and ice are likely to create difficult to dangerous travel in the South and East starting late this weekend and continuing well into next week.

It is possible the snow drought may not only come to an end in portions of the I-95 middle Atlantic but snowfall from one or more storms may put seasonal totals back on track.

