Blizzard in Buffalo? Brutal weather expected as playoff football games kick off

Snow so heavy that it could bury the field. Temperatures so low that beer will freeze. These are just some of the conditions expected during "the worst weather we've ever seen on the opening weekend of the playoffs."

From a potential blizzard in Buffalo to single-digit temperatures in Kansas City to thunderstorms in Tampa and more, the forecast for Wild Card Weekend is truly wild itself.

Extreme weather could crash multiple tailgating parties and football games as the playoffs get underway, including some of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the weekend.

"There is going to be some of the worst weather we've ever seen on the opening weekend of playoffs," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Coldest game in Miami, Kansas City history possible Saturday

Arctic air will usher in bone-chilling conditions across the Plains ahead of Saturday night's game as Kansas City hosts Miami, and it could become historically cold. The coldest football game in Miami history was 10 degrees, set back in 2008, and the coldest game in Kansas City history was 0.5 degrees, back in 1983, according to CBS.

"Evening temperatures likely drop below zero, and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will likely be in the negative teens throughout the entirety of the game," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Youman said.

It will be so cold that fans who purchase beverages, including beer, could have their drinks freeze solid due to the extreme temperatures.

Two Kansas City Chiefs fans sit in the stands before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Superman Christopher Stone told AccuWeather how he has dealt with frigid games in the past and has a recommendation for folks braving the elements to cheer on their team.

“Bring a piece of cardboard or carpet to stand on," Stone said. "Because when you’re standing on that concrete, your feet will get so cold."

The coldest game in NFL history, aptly named the "Ice Bowl" was played in Green Bay on Dec. 31, 1967, an infamous matchup when the temperature was 13 degrees below zero.

Blizzard in Buffalo on Sunday?

The first game slated for Sunday could face not just the worst weather of the weekend but the worst weather for any game this season, as bitterly cold air clashes with intense snowfall when Buffalo battles Pittsburgh.

"There's going to be a very narrow band of lake-effect snow. I think we have a real opportunity that this can come right into Orchard Park on Sunday, and if it does, you're going to be looking at 1-3 feet of snow," Rayno explained. Strong winds paired with the heavy snow could create whiteout conditions around Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

"In fact, it would be a blizzard with temperatures in the 20s, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero," Rayno added.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) runs onto the field before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh fans are known for traveling far to cheer on their team during away games, and folks making the journey from Pennsylvania to New York could face travel-snarling snow.

"Give yourself an abundance of time to get from home to the stadium, and expect very slow-moving traffic as well as near zero visibility underneath the strongest lake-effect bands," Youman said. "Have an emergency kit with you in case roads close and you’re stuck in your car."

Rayno added that the NFL may even consider changing the time of the game due to the timing of the heavy lake-effect snow in Orchard Park.

