'Yuck': Northeast residents react to April snowstorm
Over a foot of snow accumulated across the interior Northeast Monday into Tuesday morning, and folks across the region didn't hold back on their opinions about the late-April snowstorm.
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer &
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 19, 2022 7:52 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 19, 2022 10:46 AM EDT
This Pennsylvania town received heavy snow accumulation over the course of a few hours on April 18.
Winter continued to make an appearance in the northeastern United States on Monday, despite the calendar date being in the second half of April.
With atmospheric conditions primed for snow in the region thanks to a large storm system, the winter weather event blanketed the interior Northeast with snow, while precipitation fell as rain for most of the Interstate-95 corridor.
In Maryland’s capital of Annapolis, one death was blamed on the wet and windy weather. According to WBAL, a local news station, one man was found dead and three others were injured after a tree collapsed on a home Monday night.
In New York City, the heavy rain caused all southbound lanes of the Major Deegan expressway to close during Tuesday morning’s commute due to flooding. Northbound lanes of the highway were passable but still covered in water. According to ABC 7, a local news station, many vehicles were stranded on the highway and at least one car had to be towed. Once the rain stopped Tuesday morning, the water started to recede and all lanes of the expressway were reopened at 9 a.m. EDT. Other low-lying areas in New Jersey and Connecticut experienced flooding Tuesday morning.
The highest snowfall totals came out of central New York near the Catskill Mountain Range and northern Pennsylvania. Around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, 18.0 inches of snow was reported in Virgil, New York, which is located about 125 miles west of the state’s capital of Albany. The highest snowfall total in Pennsylvania was just south of the New York border in Montrose, where 14.5 inches of snow fell. Hyde Park, Vermont, which is just south of the Canadian border and Riverton, West Virginia, which is northeast of West Virginia capital of Charleston, both measured 8.0 inches of snow Tuesday.
At Penn State University’s University Park campus 3.3 inches of snow was measured, making it the latest snow (1 inch or more) since 1993.
Residents have begun to react to the storms, with many still shocked by the wintry sight. "Two days ago it was near 80 (degrees F)," one Maryland citizen commented via Twitter, "today it's snowing. Gotta love Maryland weather."
The sarcastic reply highlighted the lack of enthusiasm from residents who are wanting true springlike weather. Another comment summed up the situation in one word: "Yuck!"
Gusty winds accompanied the late-April storm with a gust of 31 mph clocked at Martha's Vineyard, which is an island off the Rhode Island coastline, according to the National Weather Service. On the northern tip of Cape Cod, the wind gusted to 37 mph early Tuesday morning.
The combination of heavy snow and windy conditions led to power outages across the Northeast. In New York, more than 96,000 customers with without power Tuesday morning and in Pennsylvania, just under 55,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutage.US. Vermont and Maine also reported more than 40,000 power outages combined.
On the New York and Pennsylvania border, Broome County in New York experienced a high volume of power outages, with nearly half of the customers in the county without power on Tuesday morning. Jason Garnar, the Broome County executive said that power restoration in the county with be a “multi-day event” according to a tweet from Bob Joseph, a journalist at the local news station, WNBF. Garnar said while the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) works to restore the electricity, shelters will be set up for those without power.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Norton, Massachusetts, lost power around 12:30 a.m. local time, resulting in its radar being shut down while the peak of the storm passed through its forecast area. Just before 4 a.m. EDT, the power was restored and the radar became operational again.
A radar image showing a large storm system bringing rain, snow, and even a mix of snow and rain across the Northeast during the morning of April 19, 2022.
On early Tuesday morning, Binghamton, New York reported 3 inches of snow in just one hour, an impressive hourly snowfall rate for a snowstorm regardless of the month.
The odd timing of the snowstorm impacted the spring's signature sport. Progressive Field, home to Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians franchise, had a coating of snow Monday morning. This became the impetus for the Guardians to postpone a scheduled Monday contest with the Chicago White Sox, rescheduling the April game for July.
The other Chicago squad, the Chicago Cubs, saw its iconic Wrigley Field also hit with snow approximately 90 minutes before a game with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cubs game was not postponed, leading to the house organ instrument playing a rendition of "Let It Snow." Although not snow-related, the same storms forced a postponement of a clash between the New York Mets and San Fransisco Giants due to rain.
The cold and snowy weather across the Northeast will eventually fade away to more seasonable warmth during the second half of the week, allowing most of the snow to melt and for folks to once again put away their snow shovels, perhaps for the final time this season.
