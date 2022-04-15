State trooper has had enough of winter ... and many people agree
An officer in Washington state summed up his sentiments on the late-falling snow with this expression, and it drew a litany of responses that amplified his point.
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 15, 2022 7:52 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 15, 2022 8:01 PM EDT
Trooper C. Thorson reacts to a late season snowfall in Washington. (Twitter/@wspd3pio)
Just days after an April snowstorm brought record-breaking snow to the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Trooper C. Thorson, a Public Information Officer for Yakima at the Washington State Patrol District 3, noticed an encore was in store for the winter weather.
In a video posted by Thorson on Twitter, thick flakes of snow could be seen blanketing pavement and cars at the Washington State Police building in Kennewick, Washington. As the camera panned to the left, the now-familiar April snow continued to create a curtain of powder across the video.
Thorson's face soon became visible in the shot, and his expression has gained social media attention.
"Got that 'Disappointed Dad' look in his eyes," said Michael Basinger in a response to the video.
The Tri-Cities Airport, located just across the Columbia River from Kennewick, began reporting light rain just before 8 a.m., local time, on Thursday. Within an hour, the rain transitioned into snow and remained that way for at least another hour.
A total of 3 inches of snow was reported Thursday morning at Prosser, Washington, which is located about 30 miles west of Kennewick.
Many Twitter users were having fun responding to Thorson's Tweet, including Twitter user @Iamtheadult, who reminded Thorson that April snow could always be worse, as it was in North Dakota.
Several areas in North Dakota have received more than 2 feet of snow since Tuesday, including Minot, North Dakota, which recorded an astonishing 36 inches since the snowstorm began there earlier this week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Twitter user "Nunya1976" posted an image of the song "Sometimes It Snows in April" by Prince, a very relevant reminder that even though the calendar may read as spring, snow isn't off the table quite yet. Other users decided to reply with humorous memes, including Edward Petrullo, who joked the snow on Thursday was just a delayed delivery from February.
Others weren't quite as happy with the sight of snow in the spring.
"April needs an attitude adjustment," responded Sarah Sutch.
Though some took the snow in stride and used it to get into the holiday spirit, not caring how early it may be.
"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Ev'rywhere you go. Only 253 days!" replied the Twitter user Grog.
The snow seen Thursday was a reminder for those in the area of the unique storm that just impacted them earlier in the week.
Last Monday, the Pacific Northwest was in the midst of an unusually late April snowfall, which broke several records across the region. In Portland, it became the first measurable snowfall on record for the month of April.
Washington had the highest snowfall total from the snowstorm early in the week with Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, recording 23 inches of snow. Other areas around Washington, such as Snowden and Cougar, received more than a foot of snow from that storm.
Even though the snowfall seen on Thursday wasn't bringing nearly as much snow to the state, it still got the attention of residents. The snow was quick to blanket grass and pavement, a unique sight for April in the state.
But despite the snow quickly covering pavement and vehicles, the precipitation was short-lived. By around noon, all that remained was overcast for the area--a much more springlike scene for the area.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
State trooper has had enough of winter ... and many people agree
An officer in Washington state summed up his sentiments on the late-falling snow with this expression, and it drew a litany of responses that amplified his point.
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 15, 2022 7:52 PM EDT | Updated Apr. 15, 2022 8:01 PM EDT
Trooper C. Thorson reacts to a late season snowfall in Washington. (Twitter/@wspd3pio)
Just days after an April snowstorm brought record-breaking snow to the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Trooper C. Thorson, a Public Information Officer for Yakima at the Washington State Patrol District 3, noticed an encore was in store for the winter weather.
In a video posted by Thorson on Twitter, thick flakes of snow could be seen blanketing pavement and cars at the Washington State Police building in Kennewick, Washington. As the camera panned to the left, the now-familiar April snow continued to create a curtain of powder across the video.
Thorson's face soon became visible in the shot, and his expression has gained social media attention.
"Got that 'Disappointed Dad' look in his eyes," said Michael Basinger in a response to the video.
The Tri-Cities Airport, located just across the Columbia River from Kennewick, began reporting light rain just before 8 a.m., local time, on Thursday. Within an hour, the rain transitioned into snow and remained that way for at least another hour.
A total of 3 inches of snow was reported Thursday morning at Prosser, Washington, which is located about 30 miles west of Kennewick.
Many Twitter users were having fun responding to Thorson's Tweet, including Twitter user @Iamtheadult, who reminded Thorson that April snow could always be worse, as it was in North Dakota.
Several areas in North Dakota have received more than 2 feet of snow since Tuesday, including Minot, North Dakota, which recorded an astonishing 36 inches since the snowstorm began there earlier this week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Twitter user "Nunya1976" posted an image of the song "Sometimes It Snows in April" by Prince, a very relevant reminder that even though the calendar may read as spring, snow isn't off the table quite yet. Other users decided to reply with humorous memes, including Edward Petrullo, who joked the snow on Thursday was just a delayed delivery from February.
Others weren't quite as happy with the sight of snow in the spring.
"April needs an attitude adjustment," responded Sarah Sutch.
Though some took the snow in stride and used it to get into the holiday spirit, not caring how early it may be.
"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Ev'rywhere you go. Only 253 days!" replied the Twitter user Grog.
The snow seen Thursday was a reminder for those in the area of the unique storm that just impacted them earlier in the week.
Last Monday, the Pacific Northwest was in the midst of an unusually late April snowfall, which broke several records across the region. In Portland, it became the first measurable snowfall on record for the month of April.
Washington had the highest snowfall total from the snowstorm early in the week with Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, recording 23 inches of snow. Other areas around Washington, such as Snowden and Cougar, received more than a foot of snow from that storm.
Even though the snowfall seen on Thursday wasn't bringing nearly as much snow to the state, it still got the attention of residents. The snow was quick to blanket grass and pavement, a unique sight for April in the state.
But despite the snow quickly covering pavement and vehicles, the precipitation was short-lived. By around noon, all that remained was overcast for the area--a much more springlike scene for the area.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo