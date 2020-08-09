Thundery showers target UK into midweek
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 10, 2020 6:20 AM
Lightning struck very close to a neighborhood in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 7, followed by loud thunder.
Temperatures reached record-challenging levels across parts of the United Kingdom late last week and over the weekend. Now the heat will help to fuel heavy thundery showers as a storm system moves into western Europe.
On Friday, London recorded the hottest day for August since 2003 as the temperature climbed to 37 C (98 F) in the afternoon.
Temperatures already began to trend lower over the weekend, especially across northern and western parts of the United Kingdom as a storm approached from the west. This trend will continue through the middle of the week as an unsettled pattern develops over the British Isles.
The slow-moving storm will sweep the region on Monday, sparking widespread thundery showers across much of the isles.
Lingering heat over England and Wales will help to fuel locally heavier thunderstorms, especially into the afternoon on Monday. The strongest storms will produce damaging wind gusts, which can lead to localized damage, from the Midlands to South West England and Wales.
While a much more isolated threat, waterspouts or an isolated tornado are possible in this area into Monday evening.
Heavier thundery showers are expected to be more widespread across the southern United Kingdom, on Tuesday, but are not forecast to be as strong.
As the storm system lingers over the area on Wednesday, heavy thunderstorms will return and can spread as far north as Scotland.
With several days of downpours set for the region, flooding will be a growing concern into the middle of the week, especially across England and Wales. Any location that receives more than 20 mm (0.79 of an inch) of rain in one day will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding when rain arrives the following day.
Water will first be most likely to pool in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Some water could settle on roadways after heavy downpours restrict visibility for drivers for a short time; because of this, motorists should use caution driving through some of these thunderstorms.
Stormy weather will also push into northern France into the middle of the week, bringing the threat for thunderstorms in Paris. Like London, Paris has had record-challenging temperatures on and off this summer and reached a sweltering 38.9 C (102 F) on Sunday afternoon.
